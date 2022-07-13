Mary Jane Watson, Controlled By Moira Mactaggert (X-Spoilers)

In Marvel' Comcis'; Free Comic Book Day titles this year, we encountered Mary Jane Watson in the clutches of the now-robotic Moira Mactaggert , plotting a return to the island of Krakoa to cause some serious harm on behalf of the Orchis organisation. In her new state, she sees people as footnotes now, as playthings, pawns to be moved.

Mary Jane Watson – who may be on the outs with Peter Parker now, but her other links to the Marvel Universe, including being a former supermodel and actress, gets her an invite to the Hellfire Gala, the big party being held on Krakoa for a second year.

How literal will we be taking the "wearing you"? Just a lookalike or a skinjob? Well X-Men: Hellfire Club #1 is published today and it reveals all.

In the Amazing Spider-Man comic books, she seems to be under some spryt of control by her new "partner" Paul, who she suddenly seems to have had children with. Is everyone looking to control Mary Jane Watson right now.

No longer a mutant and now a techno organic creation from the future, Moira can't go back to Krakoa uninvited anymore. And it's clear why.

So instead, she has to take a ride on an invited guest. The last time she killed Banshee and took his skin, to get through the Krakoan gates. This time, she lets Mary Jane Watson wear her rather than Moira wear Mary.

And she doesn't even give her former partner Peter Parker in his brand new Krakoan duds the time of day. Which is a little on the cold side.

Stuff goes down, of course. And while Moira Mctaggert is distracted, tracking down former progeny, Mary Jane Watson finds a way out.

Speaking to the only one who might actually pick up on it.

With Spider-Man and Wolverine on the case, Moira Mactaggert is not averse to using her pawn any way she chooses. And with the language she chooses too.

Och, Moira, ye wee bairn, I'll wash yer mouth out wi' soaap 'n watta! And with the former Scalphunter, now Greycrow, in pursuit…

… so are Wolverine and the Krakoan look Spider-Man! The 14th of September for Amazing Spider-Man #9, now a Hellfire Gala tie-in, which had to be resolicited, hence the delay…

