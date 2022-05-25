Mary Jane Watson Does Not Appear In This Comic! (Spoilers!)

Mary Jane Watson? Today sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #2 with this solicitation. "The best couple in comics is done? You aren't going to believe what is happening in this volume of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN." And this cover. One may be led to believe the comic book contains information regarding Peter Parker having split from Mary Jane, and despite Mary Jane having just asked Peter to move in with him. But this is six months later, and stuff has happened. They are no longer together, Peter Parker did something very bad, and now Mary Jane is living with someone called Paul, and has two children. Something very bad has gone down, and now we get to discover exactly what.

Mary Jane Watson Does Not Appear In This Comic! (Spoilers!)

Except we don't. Mary Jane Watson does not appear in this comic. She is not mentioned, and Peter Parker's current situation is hardly mentioned at all. Instead, he's babysitting for Norman Osborn and dealing with the fallout of the departure of the Kingpin with New York super-powered gangs jostling for territory.

Though, unusually for Peter Parker, it seems that not every good deed necessitates punishment.

Pay it forward, Peter! And yes, you may need to watch which of the kids you are babysitting gets hold of your mask. But for those picking this up, solely looking to find out more about the Peter-Mary ship, then I am sorry, you have been totally hoodwinked. Maybe issue 3? That comes out in a couple of weeks. You could pin all your hopes on that if you wanted. It can't be too long till it all gets resolved. Just remember, solicitations lie, and covers lie even more. It's just that kind of world we're living in.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #2
MARVEL COMICS
FEB220803
(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita
• The best couple in comics is done?
In Shops: May 25, 2022
SRP: $3.99

