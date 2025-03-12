Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Kevin Roditeli, massive

Massive Publishing Co-Founder & President Kevin Roditeli Quits

Massive Publishing co-founder and president Kevin Roditeli quits to become a comic book writer, screenwriter and director.

Article Summary Kevin Roditeli leaves Massive Publishing to pursue a career in writing, directing, and comics.

Co-founder Michael Calero praises Roditeli's contributions to Massive and supports his new endeavors.

Roditeli focuses on freelance writing and has secured funding for his film debut.

He remains on good terms with Massive, hinting at future collaborations.

After three years as President and Co-Publisher of Massive Publishing, which he co-founded with Michael Calero and Trevor Richardson, Kevin Roditeli states that he is stepping away to focus on his creative pursuits. That's his official position and he is sticking with it.

Kevin Roditeli was a comic book retailer in Quebec, Canada, from 2016 to 2019, and he has been a professional publisher since 2020. Before Massive Publishing, he worked at Behemoth Comics, adapting European comics and indie films to the US comic shop market, such as MFKZ, Turbo Kid, and Freak Snow He led licensed comics editing and video game development until Behemoth's 2022 acquisition by Sumerian Records, as Sumerian Comics.

Michael Calero, CEO, Massive Publishing says "I couldn't be more proud of what Kevin, Trevor, and myself built with Massive Publishing, especially with the direction the company is going with Massive Indies. It's hard to see my closest partner step away from Massive but I am Kevin's biggest fan and will be cheering him on at every step he takes in this new journey."

In the past year, Roditeli wrote the band tie-in comic book Bad Omens: Concrete Jungle for Sumerian Comics, and the creator-owned series Washed In The Blood, a post-apocalyptic tale about a teenager who becomes the messiah of a frozen wasteland after hearing the voice of the goddess of guns, published by Massive Publishing.

Kevin Roditeli states that he is now fully dedicated to freelance writing, pursuing licensed projects that align with his voice, while developing his own original comic series with potential publishers. He says that he has also secured initial funding for his debut film, which he will write and direct. Roditeli is keen to emphasise that he and the Massive team remain on good terms and look forward to future collaborations, including the release of one of his creator-owned series and his involvement in an upcoming licensed project from Massive.

Kevin Roditeli says "My energy and focus are now fully dedicated to creation. Balancing publishing with my own projects was a challenge, but my mind has never stopped racing—I have dozens of stories ready for development. I'm eager to collaborate with passionate artists and publishers to push the boundaries of comics. It's exciting to be in a unique position as a freelance creator who has led successful crowdfunding campaigns and sold millions of comics to local shops."

Kevin Roditeli welcomes all publishers and studios to reach out via social media or at kevin@kevinroditeli.com to discuss writing opportunities or explore his catalog of original works available for publishing. And folks are welcomed to visit www.kevinroditeli.com for secret cryptic teasers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!