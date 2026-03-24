Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: massive, sean gordon murphy, zorro

Massive Selects' Full June 2026 Solicits – Sean Gordon Murphy's Zorro

Massive Selects' Full June 2026 solicits and solicitations features Sean Gordon Murphy's Zorro: Man Of The Dead, bigger than ever before

Article Summary Sean Gordon Murphy's Zorro: Man of the Dead gets two deluxe editions from Massive Publishing in June 2026.

The Master Class hardcover features 100 pages of bonus tutorials, insights, and breakdowns from Murphy.

The Artist Edition presents the full first volume in black and white at original oversized artboard dimensions.

Both editions were previously Kickstarter exclusives and release to comic shops on June 17, 2026 for $149.99 each.

Massive Publishing doesn't just sub-distribute other people's comic books; they also publish their own. Every now and then. And in Massive Publishing's June 2026 solicits and solicitations, that includes Sean Gordon Murphy's Zorro: Man Of The Dead as part of their Massive Select line in two very different versions. A Master Class edition of the series, with nearly a hundred pages of extra details that was previously only issued through Kickstarter, with tutorials and page breakdowns, is now available to comic book stores, at 7×11 size. And an Artist Edition version, the original black and white artwork published at the original size of the artboards, 11×14. Both $150, both out on the 17th of June…

ZORRO HC VOL 01 MAN OF THE DEAD MASTER CLASS Retailer Exclusive (Allocations May Occur)

(W/A/CA) Sean Gordon Murphy

Massive Select presents the Zorro: Man of the Dead MASTER CLASS (Retail edition). This prestigious 11×14 hardcover collects volume one of Sean Murphy's reimagining of the masked vigilante with nearly 100 pages of bonus material. This retail edition of the sold out Kickstarter Exclusive Master Class edition is packed with tutorials, page breakdown, and loads of insight from one of comic's top talents, Sean Murphy. Available for the first time ever. $149.99 6/17/2026

ZORRO HC VOL 01 MAN OF THE DEAD ARTIST EDITION B&W (Allocations May Occur)

(W/A/CA) Sean Gordon Murphy

Massive Select presents the Zorro: Man of the Dead ARTIST EDITION. This beautiful 11×17 hardcover collects volume one of Sean Murphy's reimagining of the masked vigilante in a stunning black & white format at the original art size. This 104-page oversized artist edition is limited to 1000 copies printed and was previoulsy only available as part of the crowdfunding campaign. 'Don Quixote meets Narcos in Sean Gordon Murphy's Zorro: Man of the Dead. In this modern reimagining- the writer-artist behind DC Comic's Batman: White Knight- delivers a fresh take on the legendary swashbuckling hero. $149.99 6/17/2026

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