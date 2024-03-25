Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: David Mack, massive, Massive Select, sean murphy, wesley snipes, Whatnot

Massive Select's Rare, Tiered & Con Exclusive Covers Direct To Stores

Massive Publishing's new line Massive Select will offer rare, tiered & comic convention exclusive covers directly to comic book stores

Article Summary Massive Select offers rare comic covers directly to stores for their second anniversary.

Collected editions include works by David Mack, Toni Infante, and Sean Murphy.

Limited edition offerings feature foil, metal, and convention exclusive variants.

Massive Publishing paves new paths for collectors and local comic shops alike.

Don't expect any new Massive/WhatNot/Sumerian books solicited for June 2024. Instead, they are doing something else for the month before San Diego Comic-Con. Massive Select, for their second anniversary, selling some of their exclusive, variant and premium covers of previously published titles direct to comic book retailers, without the tiers, qualifications or convention-exclusive nature. But with a price attached.

At Denver Fan Expo 2022, Massive launched the Whatnot Publishing line of books that saw their limited edition variant covers reach prices of over $1,200 a book on the secondary market. Massive Select is a new division within the company that will offer rare specialty products, including never-before-seen collaborations big comics names, Massive's partners, and other publishers.

"Massive Select gives us the possibility to answer the LCS and fan's demand, which I couldn't be more excited by, There is no better feeling for a publisher than to be able to tell a comic creator: hey, your book is going back to local comic book shops with this EPIC new cover!'' – Kevin Roditeli, President of Massive Publishing.

The initial offerings of Massive Select includes David Mack's limited-edition cover for The Exiled featuring Wesley Snipes, a foil and metal edition of Toni Infante's iconic Liquid Kill #1 cover, a black & white variant of Sean Murphy's North ValleyGrimoire #1 variant cover, and more from Alpha Betas, Quested, Astrobots and more.

Massive Select will also provide opportunities to other publishers to partner on all-new project. But for now, here are their June 2024 solicits and solicitations.

THE EXILED #1 (OF 6) MASSIVE EXC MACK VAR (MR)

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240943

(W) Wesley Snipes, Keith Arem, Adam Lawson (A) Eskivo (CA) David Mack

David Mack, known for his work on Marvel's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and for co-creating their series Echo, brought The Exiled's hero, Niles Roach, to life in his signature watercolor style with this Massive Publishing Exclusive. In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $19.99

THE EXILED #1 (OF 6) MASSIVE EXC MACK VIRGIN VAR (MR)

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240944

(W) Wesley Snipes, Keith Arem, Adam Lawson (A) Eskivo (CA) David Mack

David Mack, known for his work on Marvel's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and for co-creating their series Echo, brought The Exiled's hero, Niles Roach, to life in his signature watercolor style with this Massive Publishing Exclusive. In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $29.99

THE EXILED #1 (OF 6) MASSIVE EXC MACK BLACK METAL VAR LMT 25

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240945

(W) Wesley Snipes, Keith Arem, Adam Lawson (A) Eskivo (CA) David Mack

David Mack, known for his work on Marvel's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and for co-creating their series Echo, created this Massive Publishing Exclusive cover in his signature watercolor style, now available with an alternate black background as a limited metal variant. In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $99.99

THE EXILED #1 (OF 6) MASSIVE EXC MACK BLACK FOIL VAR LMT 50

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240946

(W) Wesley Snipes, Keith Arem, Adam Lawson (A) Eskivo (CA) David Mack

David Mack, known for his work on Marvel's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and for co-creating their series Echo, created this Massive Publishing Exclusive cover in his signature watercolor style, now available with an alternate black background as a limited foil variant..In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $59.99

THE EXILED #1 (OF 6) MASSIVE EXC MACK FOIL VAR LMT 100 (MR)

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240947

(W) Wesley Snipes, Keith Arem, Adam Lawson (A) Eskivo (CA) David Mack

David Mack, known for his work on Marvel's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and for co-creating their series Echo, created this Massive Publishing Exclusive cover in his signature watercolor style, now available as a virgin variant.In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $49.99

THE EXILED #1 (OF 6) MASSIVE EXC MACK METAL VAR LMT 50 (MR)

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240948

(W) Wesley Snipes, Keith Arem, Adam Lawson (A) Eskivo (CA) David Mack

David Mack, known for his work on Marvel's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and for co-creating their series Echo, created this Massive Publishing Exclusive cover in his signature watercolor style, now available as a rare limited metal variant..In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $89.99

THE EXILED #1 (OF 6) KENT BLADE RUNNER HOMAGE METAL LMT 30 (

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240949

(W) Wesley Snipes, Keith Arem, Adam Lawson (A) Eskivo (CA) Tony Kent

Tony Kent, who delivered a series of classic movie homage covers across Massive's entire line of books, returns with his tribute to Blade Runner as a rare metal variant. .In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $79.99

THE EXILED #1 (OF 6) KENT BLADE RUNNER HOMAGE FOIL LMT 100 (

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240950

(W) Wesley Snipes, Keith Arem, Adam Lawson (A) Eskivo (CA) Tony Kent

Tony Kent, who delivered a series of classic movie homage covers across Massive's entire line of books, returns with his tribute to Blade Runner as a rare foil variant.In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $39.99

THE EXILED #1 (OF 6) CALERO BLADE HOMAGE FOIL LMT 75 (MR)

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240951

(W) Wesley Snipes, Keith Arem, Adam Lawson (A) Eskivo (CA) Michael Calero

Massive Publishing' Co-Founder Michael Calero (Alpha Betas, Quested) brings back his homage to the iconic Blade poster as a limited foil variant.In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $59.99

THE EXILED #1 (OF 6) CALERO BLADE HOMAGE METAL LMT 30 (MR)

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240952

(W) Wesley Snipes, Keith Arem, Adam Lawson (A) Eskivo (CA) Michael Calero

Massive Publishing' Co-Founder Michael Calero (Alpha Betas, Quested) brings back his homage to the iconic Blade poster as a limited foil variant.In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $99.99

THE EXILED #1 (OF 6) WILLIS FOIL VAR LMT 75 (MR)

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240953

(W) Wesley Snipes, Keith Arem, Adam Lawson (A) Eskivo (CA) Rob Willis

Exiled #1's main cover by artist Rob Willis, known for his contributions to Dan Fraga's Black Flag and Rob Liefeld's New Prophet Remastered, now available as a limited foil variant. In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

SRP: $39.99

THE EXILED #1 (OF 6) WILLIS METAL VAR LMT 30 (MR)

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240954

(W) Wesley Snipes, Keith Arem, Adam Lawson (A) Eskivo (CA) Rob Willis

Exiled #1's main cover by artist Rob Willis, known for his contributions to Dan Fraga's Black Flag and Rob Liefeld's New Prophet Remastered, now available as a limited metal variant.In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $79.99

LIQUID KILL #1 (OF 6) JUNG GI GLOW IN THE DARK VAR LMT 50 (M

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240955

(W) Max Hoven, Aaron Crow (A) Gabriel Iumazark (CA) Kim Jung Gi

Cover art by world-renowned illustrator Kim Jung Gi, the master artist who inspired millions with his sprawling, elaborate live drawings and the incredible brushwork that appeared everywhere from museum exhibitions and galleries to comic art published by Marvel, DC, and more. This high-quality variant is available in a special glow-in-the-dark treatment printed on metal.In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $124.99

LIQUID KILL #1 (OF 6) JUNG GI LIMITED 1ST PRINTING (MR)

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240956

(W) Max Hoven, Aaron Crow (A) Gabriel Iumazark (CA) Kim Jung Gi

Cover art by world-renowned illustrator Kim Jung Gi, the master artist who inspired millions with his sprawling, elaborate live drawings and the incredible brushwork that appeared everywhere from museum exhibitions and galleries to comic art published by Marvel, DC, and more. Massive is offering Kim Jung Gi's original variant from their remaining stock of the first printing of Liquid Kill #1 .In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $9.99

LIQUID KILL #1 (OF 6) JUNG GI BW VAR (MR)

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240957

(W) Max Hoven, Aaron Crow (A) Gabriel Iumazark (CA) Kim Jung Gi

Cover art by world-renowned illustrator Kim Jung Gi, the master artist who inspired millions with his sprawling, elaborate live drawings and the incredible brushwork that appeared everywhere from museum exhibitions and galleries to comic art published by Marvel, DC, and more. Massive is offering the original black & white version of Kim Jung Gi's variant from the remaining stock of the first printing. In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $29.99

LIQUID KILL #1 (OF 6) INFANTE FOIL LMT 50 (MR)

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240958

(W) Max Hoven, Aaron Crow (A) Gabriel Iumazark (CA) Toni Infante

This cover by Barcelona-based illustrator Toni Infante (Marvel, DC, Boom!) was the original main cover image for Liquid Kill #1. It is available now in high-quality limited foil and metal variants. Don't miss this chance to grab these collectible designs from Massive's hit action-adventure series.In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

SRP: $39.99

LIQUID KILL #1 (OF 6) INFANTE METAL LMT 25 (MR)

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240959

(W) Max Hoven, Aaron Crow (A) Gabriel Iumazark (CA) Toni Infante

This cover by Barcelona-based illustrator Toni Infante (Marvel, DC, Boom!) was the original main cover image for Liquid Kill #1. It is available now in high-quality limited foil and metal variants. Don't miss this chance to grab these collectible designs from Massive's hit action-adventure series. In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $79.99

LIQUID KILL #1 (OF 6) SDCC EXC VAR LMT 300 (MR)

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240960

(W) Max Hoven, Aaron Crow (A) Gabriel Iumazark (CA) Mako Vice

Cover by Mako Vice, known for her manga-style depictions combining beauty and gore. This variant was printed as a special SDCC exclusive for Massive Publishing. Its remaining stock has now been made available at retail for the first time. For fans and collectors of Liquid Kill, this is a must-have that will be new to most readers. In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $19.99

QUESTED #1 VIDEO GAME HOMAGE

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240961

(W) Michael Calero, Thomas Parson (A) Kit Wallis (CA) Michael Calero, Trevor Richardson

Series writer and creator Michael Calero, with Alpha Betas colorist Trevor Richardson, highlights Quested's classic video game influences with this homage to Legend of Zelda, back by popular demand from Massive's own limited stock from the original run of the hit fantasy-comedy. In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $29.99

QUESTED #1 VIDEO GAME HOMAGE FOIL VAR LMT 200

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240962

(W) Michael Calero, Thomas Parson (A) Kit Wallis (CA) Michael Calero, Trevor Richardson

Series writer and creator Michael Calero, with Alpha Betas colorist Trevor Richardson, highlights Quested's classic video game influences with this homage to Legend of Zelda, now available in a special foil treatment at retail for the first time.In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $59.99

QUESTED #1 VIDEO GAME HOMAGE METAL VAR LMT 100

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240963

(W) Michael Calero, Thomas Parson (A) Kit Wallis (CA) Michael Calero, Trevor Richardson

Series writer and creator Michael Calero, with Alpha Betas colorist Trevor Richardson, highlights Quested's classic video game influences with this homage to Legend of Zelda, now available in a special metal treatment at retail for the first time. In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $99.99

QUESTED #1 MASSIVE EXC CALERO VAR

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240964

(W) Michael Calero, Thomas Parson (A) Kit Wallis (CA) Michael Calero

Series writer and creator Michael Calero delivers this Massive Publishing Exclusive virgin variant of his original cover contribution to his debut series, Quested.In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $19.99

QUESTED #1 MASSIVE EXC CALERO FOIL VAR LMT 50

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240965

(W) Michael Calero, Thomas Parson (A) Kit Wallis (CA) Michael Calero

Series writer and creator Michael Calero delivers this Massive Publishing Exclusive virgin variant of his original cover contribution to his debut series, Quested .In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $49.99

QUESTED #1 MASSIVE EXC CALERO METAL VAR LMT 25

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240966

(W) Michael Calero, Thomas Parson (A) Kit Wallis (CA) Michael Calero

Series writer and creator Michael Calero delivers this Massive Publishing Exclusive virgin variant of his original cover contribution to his debut series, Quested, now available in metal for the first time. In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $89.99

QUESTED #1 MASSIVE EXC VILLALOBOS

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240967

(W) Michael Calero, Thomas Parson (A) Kit Wallis (CA) Ramon Villalobos

Cover by popular Marvel and DC artist Ramon Villalobos, this virgin variant had a limited release as a Massive Publishing exclusive and is available at retail for the first time. In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $19.99

QUESTED #1 MASSIVE EXC VILLALOBOS FOIL VAR LMT 50

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240968

(W) Michael Calero, Thomas Parson (A) Kit Wallis (CA) Ramon Villalobos

Cover by popular Marvel and DC artist Ramon Villalobos, this virgin variant had a limited release as a Massive Publishing exclusive and is available at retail for the first time. This special foil variant of Villalobos' art had a limited print run of 50 copies.In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $49.99

QUESTED #1 MASSIVE EXC VILLALOBOS METAL VAR LMT 25

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240969

(W) Michael Calero, Thomas Parson (A) Kit Wallis (CA) Ramon Villalobos

Cover by popular Marvel and DC artist Ramon Villalobos, this virgin variant had a limited release as a Massive Publishing exclusive and is available at retail for the first time. This special metal variant of Villalobos' art had a very limited print run of only 25 copies. In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $89.99

NORTH VALLEY GRIMOIRE #1 (OF 6) MASSIVE SDCC EXCLU MURPHY (M

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240970

(W) Blake Northcott (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Sean Gordon Murphy

This black & white virgin variant of Sean Murphy's cover design for North Valley Grimoire #1 was offered by Massive as an exclusive for SDCC. Now, through Massive Select, this can be purchased at retail for fans and collectors of both Sean Gordon Murphy and Blake Northcott's supernatural spy thriller.In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $9.99

NORTH VALLEY GRIMOIRE #1 (OF 6) MASSIVE SDCC EXCLU NAKAYAMA

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240971

(W) Blake Northcott (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) David Nakayam

Marvel and DC cover artist David Nakayama captures the magical essence of The North Valley Grimoire with this vibrant variant cover for issue #1. This was offered as a virgin variant exclusively at SDCC and is now available at retail while supplies last.In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $9.99

ASTROBOTS #1 (OF 5) MASSIVE EXCL TRUNNEC

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240972

(W) Simon Furman (A/CA) Hector Trunnec

Hector Trunnec, Astrobots series artist, created this cover as an exclusive for Massive Publishing in his elegant watercolor style. Massive is making its remaining stock of this freewheeling cover design available to retail for the first time. In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $19.99

ASTROBOTS #1 (OF 5) MASSIVE EXCL TRUNNEC VIRGIN

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240973

(W) Simon Furman (A/CA) Hector Trunnec

Hector Trunnec, Astrobots series artist, created this cover as an exclusive for Massive Publishing in his elegant watercolor style. Massive is making the virgin variant of this freewheeling cover design available to retail for the first time. In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $29.99

ASTROBOTS #1 (OF 5) MASSIVE EXCL TRUNNEC FOIL 100

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240974

(W) Simon Furman (A/CA) Hector Trunnec

Hector Trunnec, Astrobots series artist, created this cover as an exclusive for Massive Publishing in his elegant watercolor style. Massive is making the foil variant of this freewheeling cover design available to retail for the first time. In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $39.99

ASTROBOTS #1 (OF 5) MASSIVE EXCL TRUNNEC METAL 25

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240975

(W) Simon Furman (A/CA) Hector Trunnec

Hector Trunnec, Astrobots series artist, created this cover as an exclusive for Massive Publishing in his elegant watercolor style. Massive is making the metal variant of this freewheeling cover design available to retail for the first time. In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $79.99

ASTROBOTS #1 (OF 5) MASSIVE EXCL BLUEPRINT BLACK VAR LMT 300

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240976

(W) Simon Furman (A) Hector Trunnec (CA) Aaron Thomas

This variant cover by ASTROBOTS toy designer and series co-creator, Aaron Thomas, depicts the blueprint of lead robot, Apollo. It was offered in a special black and white variant as a SDCC exclusive is now available at retail for fans and collectors of Astrobots. In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $19.99

ASTROBOTS #1 (OF 5) MASSIVE EXCL BLUEPRINT BLACK FOIL VAR LM

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240977

(W) Simon Furman (A) Hector Trunnec (CA) Aaron Thomas

This variant cover by ASTROBOTS toy designer and series co-creator, Aaron Thomas, depicts the blueprint of lead robot, Apollo. It was offered in a special black and white variant as a SDCC exclusive is now available at retail for fans and collectors of Astrobots. In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $39.99

ASTROBOTS #1 (OF 5) MASSIVE EXCL BLUEPRINT BLACK METAL VAR L

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240978

(W) Simon Furman (A) Hector Trunnec (CA) Aaron Thomas

This variant cover by ASTROBOTS toy designer and series co-creator, Aaron Thomas, depicts the blueprint of lead robot, Apollo. It was offered in a special black and white variant as a SDCC exclusive is now available at retail for fans and collectors of Astrobots. In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $79.99

ASTROBOTS #1 (OF 5) PEREZ FOIL VAR LMT 100

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240979

(W) Simon Furman (A) Hector Trunnec (CA) Josh Perez

Josh Perez, cover artist on Transformers, IDW's Godzilla, Megaman: Master Mix, UDON's Street Fighter, and more, brings his experience with giant robots and anime to the world of Astrobots now available in high-quality, limited run metal treatment. In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $39.99

ASTROBOTS #1 (OF 5) PEREZ METAL VAR LMT 25

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240980

(W) Simon Furman (A) Hector Trunnec (CA) Josh Perez

Josh Perez, cover artist on Transformers, IDW's Godzilla, Megaman: Master Mix, UDON's Street Fighter, and more, brings his experience with giant robots and anime to the world of Astrobots now available in high-quality, limited run metal treatment. In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $79.99

ALPHA BETAS #1 (OF 4) RIEGEL SDCC EXC RIEGEL (MR)

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240981

(W) Kyle Starks (A) Michael Calero, Trevor Richardson, Kenny Aitken (CA) Alex Riegel

Alex Riegel, the series artist on the smash hit Ninja Funk, presents the boys of Alpha Betas in his signature style. This special cover was offered as a limited convention exclusive at San Diego Comic Con in 2023. .In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $19.99

ALPHA BETAS #1 (OF 4) CALERO B&W VAR LMT 500 (MR)

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240982

(W) Kyle Starks (A) Trevor Richardson, Kenny Aitken (A/CA) Michael Calero

Series artist Michael Calero (Quested, American Psycho) delivers his original main cover image as a limited black and white variant. In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $19.99

ALPHA BETAS #1 (OF 4) CALERO VIRGIN VAR LMT 500 (MR)

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240983

(W) Kyle Starks (A) Trevor Richardson, Kenny Aitken (A/CA) Michael Calero

Series artist Michael Calero (Quested, American Psycho) delivers his original main cover image as a limited virgin variant..In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $19.99

