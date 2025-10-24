Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: david lapham, Knight City, matt kindt

Matt Kindt And David Lapham Launch Knight City In February 2026

Matt Kindt and David Lapham Launch Knight City in Februaary 2026 from Dark Horse Comics

Article Summary Matt Kindt and David Lapham launch Knight City, a new action-adventure comic from Dark Horse in February 2026.

Knight City explores a hero torn between his extraordinary life and longing for normalcy, risking a breakdown.

This three-issue series is written and colored by Matt Kindt, with art from acclaimed creator David Lapham.

Knight City #1 releases February 4, 2026, promising a fresh, psychological twist on superhero storytelling.

Knight City is a new action-adventure comic series from creators Matt Kindt and David Lapham to be published by Dark Horse Comics from February 2026. I know, and it's not from Bad Idea Comics either. This three-issue series will be written and coloured by Kindt drawn by Lapham and lettered by Joshua Reed.

"A legendary hero is caught between two worlds. By day, he soars as a symbol of hope, but the moment he falls asleep, he enters a universe devoid of heroes where he leads a mundane life. As the pressure of his dual universes mounts, his heroic self begins to crack, pushing him toward a mental breakdown. In a world that measures the loss of human life that occurs when he takes one night off, the weight of his responsibilities becomes too much. Ultimately, he's left with a choice: embrace his extraordinary abilities or seek solace in the ordinary. Will he stand tall in a world that needs him, or find peace in a simpler existence?"

"I wanted to write a story where the most powerful hero on earth can't sleep because he can hear the cries for help no matter where he is…and it's driving him crazy," said Kindt. "Until he wakes up and he has no powers. And he's a normal guy and happy. Then he's forced to make a choice – does he sacrifice his mental health to help earth or does he protect himself and just live a normal life. I think there's something compelling about that choice and I'm not sure what the right answer is…so we made this book to figure it out. Working with Dave is pure joy and he makes everything he touches twice as good."

"It's always great to work with, Matt," added Lapham. "He has the most effortless imagination of anyone I've ever worked with, and somehow still leaves space for collaboration and my bonkers ideas. Knight City is superheroes that are totally familiar but in a way that's completely sideways and couldn't come from anyone else."

Knight City #1 (of 3) will be published by Dark Horse on the 4th of February, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!