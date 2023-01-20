Matt Kindt & Tyler Jenkins' Hairball in Dark Horse April 2023 Solicits Matt Kindt and Tyler Jenkins reunite for a story about a cat, Hairball, in Dark Horse Comics' April 2023 solicits and solicitations.

Matt Kindt's new Flux House imprint at Dark Horse Comics launches Hairball with Tyler Jenkins, and it's all about the cats as well as John Allison and Max Sarin's Great British Bump Off, Steve Foxe and Piotr Kowalski's All-Eight Eyes, all launching in the Dark Horse April 2023 solicits and solicitations.

HAIRBALL #1 (OF 4) CVR A KINDT

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB230351

FEB230352 – HAIRBALL #1 (OF 4) CVR B SIMMONDS – 5.99

(W) Matt Kindt (A) Tyler Jenkins (CA) Matt Kindt

A brand-new supernatural nightmare that's Junji Ito meets Hayao Miyazaki from the Eisner-nominated creators of Fear Case and Apache Delivery Service.

A young girl with a black cat begins to suspect the innocuous beast is behind all her troubles: her parents' fighting, family plagues, and innumerable supernatural horrors. As she tries her best to rid herself of this creature, she discovers that maybe the cat is not evil after all and a greater terror may be behind these horrific events harming her life.

o Variant cover by Department of Truth's Martin Simmonds!

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 5.99

GREAT BRITISH BUMP OFF #1 (OF 4) CVR A ALLISON

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB230355

FEB230356 – GREAT BRITISH BUMP OFF #1 (OF 4) CVR B HIPP – 3.99

FEB230357 – GREAT BRITISH BUMP OFF #1 (OF 4) CVR C FOC THOMPSON – 3.99

(W) John Allison (A) Max Sarin (CA) John Allison

An Agatha Christie-style murder mystery set in the world of English competitive baking from Giant Days' John Allison and Max Sarin.

When she enters her country's most beloved baking competition, Shauna Wickle's goal is to delight the judges, charm the nation, and make a few friends along the way. But when a fellow contestant is poisoned, it falls to her to apprehend the culprit while avoiding premature elimination from the UK Bakery Tent… and being the poisoner's next victim!

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ALL EIGHT EYES #1 (OF 4) CVR A KOWALSKI

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB230360

FEB230361 – ALL EIGHT EYES #1 (OF 4) CVR B STOKOE – 3.99

(W) Steve Foxe (A / CA) Piotr Kowalski

In the forgotten corners of post-9/11 New York City, skittering shapes in the darkness prey on the people society leaves behind. College dropout Vin Spencer floats through life in a drug-and-party-fueled haze, until one terrible night sweeps him into a drifter's reckless war against the giant eight-legged horrors stalking the city.

Jaws meets Arachnophobia in a new vision of creature-feature terror from Eisner-nominated writer Steve Foxe (Razorblades: The Horror Magazine) and dread-inspiring artist Piotr Kowalski (Bloodborne)!

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 3.99

CLEAR #2 (OF 3) CVR A MANAPUL

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB230364

FEB230365 – CLEAR #2 (OF 3) CVR B FOIL MANAPUL – 5.99

FEB230366 – CLEAR #2 (OF 3) CVR C 10 COPY INCV JOHNSON – 5.99

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Francis Manapul

Secrets are unveiled as Dunes continues to unravel the mystery behind his wife's death and the legacy she left. The clock is ticking as our neoshamus's own perception of reality begins to fracture.

Writer Scott Snyder and artist Francis Manapul step out from the world of caped heroes to present a sci-fi noir tale for the ages! In this wild and twisting mystery where nothing is as it seems, discover a future where no one sees life the same way.

o New series by Scott Snyder and Francis Manapul!

o From the Comixology Originals series.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR WARS THE NAMELESS TERROR #3 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB230370

(W) George Mann (A / CA) Eduardo Mello, Ornella Savarese

In a desperate bid to escape the Nameless, the Jedi pathfinders form an unlikely alliance with the disciples of the Path, and the two groups venture down into the depths of the ruined spaceship. As they descend down toward the engines, old tensions begin to flare, and the Jedi discover they have more than a single monster to fear in the darkness.

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #6 (OF 8)

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB230371

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A) Tony Bruno (CA) Harvey Tolibao

As the Battle of Jedha rages around her, Sav struggles to keep her identity hidden as she tries to find a way to free Maz Kanata from the clutches of the Dank Graks. The only problem is, running with the Graks is the only thing keep Sav safe! Don't miss the next thrilling chapter of Fire in the Holy Heart!

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES #7 (OF 12) CVR A FOWLER

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB230372

FEB230373 – STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES #7 (OF 12) CVR B NORD – 3.99

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Andrea Mutti (CA) Tom Fowler

Boba Fett.

The name strikes fear across the galaxy; the most skilled and ruthless bounty hunter alive, who always gets his prey. But on the planet Ridley, Fett finds a job unlike any he's taken in his long career. But other bounty hunters have taken notice, and soon the Mandalorian finds himself defending himself and his client from Bossk and his gang of ruthless Trandoshan hunters!

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MASTERS OF UNIVERSE MASTERVERSE #3 (OF 4) CVR A NUNEZ

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB230374

FEB230375 – MASTERS OF UNIVERSE MASTERVERSE #3 (OF 4) CVR B BALBONI – 3.99

FEB230376 – MASTERS OF UNIVERSE MASTERVERSE #3 (OF 4) CVR C RUBIN – 3.99

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Claudia Balboni, David Rubin (A / CA) Eddie Nunez

Tensions rise as the Sorceress of Grayskull shows Zodac heroes influenced by He-Man from across the multiverse. In an Eternia ravaged by war and left shattered, a Goddess known as Teela must free the Beast Man shaman from a tribe of superstitious barbarians. And when a drunken group of explorers who jokingly call themselves Masters of the Universe run ashore on the Isle of Gray Skulls, they must decide if saving a captured sorceress is as important as procuring loot.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BLUE BOOK #3 (OF 5) CVR A OEMING

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB230379

FEB230380 – BLUE BOOK #3 (OF 5) CVR B DANI – 4.99

FEB230381 – BLUE BOOK #3 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV CHIANG – 4.99

(W) James TynionIV, Lonnie Nadler (A) Jenna Cha (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

Trauma takes hold as nightmares plague the Hills with visions of the strange creatures they encountered. Were these just dreams or actual missing memories? These questions set the two of them off on a path for answers by retracing their bizarre journey and encounters with the unknown.

Also including True Weird: Grande Peur by Lonnie Nadler, Jenna Cha, and Aditya Bidikar!

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 4.99

WHERE MONSTERS LIE #3 (OF 4) CVR A KOWALSKI

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB230382

FEB230383 – WHERE MONSTERS LIE #3 (OF 4) CVR B CROOK – 3.99

(W) Kyle Starks (A / CA) Piotr Kowalski

The monsters residing at Wilmhurst find their secret haven's time cut short as law enforcement comes knocking at their door for a bloody showdown.

o A brand-new meta-horror story that's Cabin in the Woods meets Tucker and Dale vs. Evil.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ORDER AND OUTRAGE #2 (OF 4) CVR A MORALES

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB230384

FEB230385 – ORDER AND OUTRAGE #2 (OF 4) CVR B BROWN – 4.99

(W) Jim Starlin (A / CA) Rags Morales

The Order promises peace through order. All they ask is that you obey without question. Disobedience is treason-a crime punished by elimination. If you are outside of the system? You are non-essential-a crime punishable by elimination. But it only takes one spark to turn basic survival into a full-blown resistance-one act to turn fearful individuals into a powerful movement. It is not enough just to survive, one must be allowed to live!

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 4.99

KOSHCHEI IN HELL #4 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB230388

(W) Mike Mignola (A / CA) Ben Stenbeck

Koshchei's sojourn through Hell intensifies! After being betrayed by Hell's last demon, an exhausted Koshchei is ready to give up . . . But someone from his distant past appears to help him answer for his crimes and, in doing so, prepare him for his next phase of existence.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ASSASSINS APPRENTICE I #5 (OF 6)

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB230392

(W) Jody Houser, Robin Hobb (A) Ryan Kelly (CA) Anna Steinbauer

Abruptly dismissed from his apprenticeship with Chade, Fitz finds himself once more adrift, lost in the hustle and bustle of daily life in Buckkeep. And it is just as he's at his lowest that his long slumbering Wit begins to stir once more. While Burrich works to suppress his growing power, Fitz's evening lessons have at last drawn the attention of the king himself . . .

o The first comics installment of best-selling author Robin Hobb's Assassin's Apprentice!

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SPACE JOB #3 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB230393

(W) David Goodman (A / CA) Alvaro Sarraseca

It's about time someone on this ship took some initiative, and Ensign Masht is on the case! First thing, the late First Officer Sheridan needs a proper send off. While Masht begins work on Sheridan's memorial, Travis prepares to jump ship (and careers), Dana might have to face the facts about her marriage, and Captain Olivier takes decisive action to outmaneuver the Clooney.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WHITE SAVIOR #4 (OF 4) CVR A

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB230396

FEB230397 – WHITE SAVIOR #4 (OF 4) CVR B – 3.99

(W) Eric Nguyen (A / CA) Eric Nguyen

This sword-swinging satire comes to an explosive conclusion. It's Inoki Village versus the might of the Akuno Clan for the fate of the people! Can our heroes Todd, Neal, and Maggie lead the village to victory? Find out, in the conclusion to the series that has brought you time travel, compromising situations, accidental homicide, mistaken identity, and, most importantly, laughs.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DRAGON AGE MISSING #4 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB230423

(W) George Mann (A) Alvaro Sarraseca (CA) Matthew Taylor

After many close encounters and more signs of a Venatori stalking them, Varric and Harding continue their quest for Solas. This time, it seems they're hot on his heels as they enter the city of Minrathous, where Solas has been recently spotted. Varric connects with a trusted informant who might help them. Searching for answers, the duo find they have a tough decision to make-and they'll need to make the right call fast.

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SKULL & BONES #2 (OF 3) (RES)

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB230424

(W) John Jackson Miller, James Mishler (A) Christian Rosado (CA) Pius Bak

Cannons fire and sabers clash in the aftermath of a terrible storm that send ships scattering. Sent by a brutal trading company to hunt pirates, a commodore known as the "Wolf Hunter" is pursuing a fugitive admiral, and is willing to kill anyone who gets in his way. In the path of the Wolf's fury, pirates and merchants alike may need to set aside their differences in order to survive the onslaught . . .

o Set in the world of the upcoming Ubisoft Skull and Bones game.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TRACKERS PRESENTS ADVENTURES OF CAPTAIN NICK TP

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB230362

(W) Grey Allison, Michelle McCann, Tony Deis (A) Thomas Pitilli (CA) Liezl Buenaventura

Join the Explorer Society for an epic globe-trotting adventure! Captain Nick and the kids are racing to find the mysterious Compass of Mems before their nemesis, the Contessa, gets her hands on it. Can they safeguard this ancient relic and foil her plans for world domination? Captain Nick adventures are packed with lost worlds, ancient treasures, time travel, dinosaurs, and butt-kicking girl assassins!

Dark Horse and Trackers are proud to introduce Captain Nick and the courageous and resourceful Explorer Society as told by the expert educators and adventurers of the natural world-the Trackers!

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 14.99

FAFHRD & GRAY MOUSER OMNIBUS TP

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB230363

(W) Fritz Leiber, Howard Chaykin, Dennis O'Neil (A) Various (CA) Mike Mignola

Fritz Leiber ranks among the giants of fantasy and science fiction visionaries, capturing multiple Hugo, Nebula, and World Fantasy Awards and influencing a generation of writers. And his most renowned creations are the swashbuckling Fafhrd and the Gray Mouser stories. Collected here are adaptations of some of the finest of these sword-and-sorcery tales-including the Hugo and Nebula Award-winning "Ill Met in Lankhmar"-by comics legends Howard Chaykin, Mike Mignola, Dennis O'Neil, Al Williamson, and more. Join the hulking barbarian and the diminutive rogue as they battle swordsmen, necromancers, and flagons of strong drink!

"Some of the grandest work in fantasy by a true master." Newsarama

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 29.99

NIGHT OF GHOUL TP

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB230367

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Francesco Francavilla

A dazzling work of horror, intercutting between the present-day narrative and the story of a lost horror film.

Filmmaker T.F. Merrit has spent decades confined in a retirement facility, which he claims is ran by the Order of the Fly, a cult organization from his very own movie. And as the night goes on, Forest Inmann and his son Orson find themselves falling deeper into his cinematic nightmare.

The writer and artist behind Batman: The Black Mirror reunite to shed light on a celluloid artifact once thought forever missing, perhaps with good reason . . .

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 19.99

HAILSTONE TP

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB230368

(W) Rafael Scavone (CA) Rafael Albuquerque (A / CA) Rafael de Latorre

In the isolated Montana town of Hailstone, cut off from the outside world by a brutal winter, food is running low and people are going missing. Desperate townsfolk turn to Sheriff Denton Ross and the nearby Military factory for help. But why is the factory here, so far from the war? And how is it able to supply the Union forces with the town cut off by snow? In their search for answers, Sheriff Ross and his deputy Tobias will discover dark secrets about the mysterious factory, their seemingly sleepy town, and Ross's own past that will change their lives forever . . . if they survive.

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 22.99

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES TP VOL 01

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB230369

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A) Toni Bruno (CA) Harvey Tolibao

For young Padawan Sav Malagan, joining the ranks of the noble Jedi Order has been all she's ever wanted. But a chance encounter with a crew of eccentric misfits makes her question everything she's taken for granted in her life. Trapped aboard the ship of infamous space pirate Maz Kanata, will Save ever be able to rejoin the Jedi? And if she spends much long with Maz and her crew, will she even want to? Collects issues #1-#4 of the series.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 19.99

AMERICAN GODS TP VOL 02 MY AINSEL

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB230386

(W) Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell (A) Scott Hampton, Walter Simonson, Colleen Doran, Adam Brown, Mark Buckingham, Galen Showman, Glenn Fabry (CA) David Mack

Shadow and Wednesday leave the House on the Rock and continue their journey across the country where they set up aliases, meet new gods, and prepare for war.

Collects issues #1-#9 of American Gods: My Ainsel.

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 24.99

MINOR THREATS TP VOL 01 QUICK END TO A LONG BEGINNING

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB230387

(W) Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum (A / CA) Scott Hepburn

The first creator-owned comic series from Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, showrunners of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K on HULU, and superstar artist Scott Hepburn (Tom Morello's Orchid), comes this graphic crime drama about superheroes and villains and the last gasp of the colorful innocent days of the silver and bronze age before they're dragged into the grit-soaked modern era. Collects the four-issue miniseries.

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 19.99

YOUNG HELLBOY ASSAULT ON CASTLE DEATH HC

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB230390

(W) Mike Mignola, Thomas Sniegoski (A) Craig Rousseau (CA) Matt Smith

Returned from their adventures on a secret island, Hellboy and the Professor move with the B.P.R.D. from New Mexico to Connecticut. The relocation is tough on Hellboy: is he just homesick, or have scrambled memories from the island gripped the supernatural whippersnapper? Meanwhile, word of Hellboy's survival has also reached an unknown enemy, who failed to kill him once before but is determined not be foiled again . . . Collects the four-issue miniseries.

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 24.99

QUICK STOPS HC

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB230391

(W) Kevin Smith (A) Jeremy Simser (CA) John Sprengelmeyer

Following on the heels of Clerks III, the Askewniverse is expanding with Quick Stops-a black-and-white anthology series full of all new tales of retail from the Jersey world of Kevin Smith's classic comedies!

Featuring four never-before-told stores from the Quick Stop family of characters that populate Smith's films Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and of course, the Clerks trilogy! Collects the four-issue miniseries.

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 24.99

RESIDENT ALIEN TP VOL 07 BOOK OF LOVE

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB230398

(W) Peter Hogan (A / CA) Steve Parkhouse

The comics that started the hit SyFy series continue! The agent who was trailing Harry tries to help him resolve his issues with the government, as things quiet down a bit in Patience and Harry and Asta grow closer. Life always has a way of keeping things exciting, and big things can happen in small towns! Collects the four-issue miniseries.

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 19.99

AIR TP VOL 03

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB230399

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A / CA) M. K. Perker

With the help of none other than Amelia Earhart, Blythe has begun to harness her perplexing power and is one step closer to controlling time and space. But when the fragmented trail of her mysterious love leads her to dangerous territory of double agents, metalhead jihadists, and an alarming backstory, Blythe will need to control more than just reality: she'll need to manage her own suspicions-and her addiction.

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 19.99

DEAD MALL TP

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB230400

(W) Adam Cesare (A / CA) David Stoll

The Penn Mills Galleria is about to be demolished. Five teens sneak into the mall to take a last look around before it's gone. However, while Penn Mills has been closed for years, the mall is far from abandoned. A night of exploration becomes a shopping spree from hell. The teens must contend with the sprawling, transformative cosmic horror of Penn Mills or be trapped forever within the Dead Mall. Collects the four-issue miniseries.

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 19.99

EERIE ARCHIVES TP VOL 01

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB230401

(W) Archie Goodwin (A) Various (CA) Frank Frazetta

Now available in an affordable paperback format, Eerie Archives Volume 1 features some of the most acclaimed works of horror, murder, and the macabre in the history of graphic fiction. Eerie, like its killer kin Creepy, features work from many of the grandmasters of comics storytelling, including Frank Frazetta, Al Williamson, Gray Morrow, Alex Toth, Steve Ditko, and others and stories by the legendary Archie Goodwin. Features the ultra-rare Eerie #1, for which only two hundred "ashcan" copies were originally printed!

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 19.99

EC ARCHIVES VAULT OF HORROR TP VOL 03

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB230402

(W) Al Feldstein, Johnny Craig (A) Bill Gaines, Graham Ingels, Jack Davis (A / CA) Johnny Craig

From the dark heart of the legendary EC Comics line comes EC Archives: The Vault of Horror volume 3 in a value-priced paperback edition! Presenting twenty-four tales of terror by comics legends Al Feldstein, William Gaines, Johnny Craig, Graham Ingles, Jack Davis, and more, this gruesome grimoire features remastered colors and includes the Al Feldstein/Jack Davis adaptation of the Ray Bradbury story "Let's Play Poison." Collects The Vault of Horror issues #24-#29.

o Foreword by Mike Richardson.

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 19.99

EMPOWERED TP VOL 12

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB230403

(W) Adam Warren (A / CA) Adam Warren

Costumed crimefighter Empowered is trapped in a surreal nightmare scenario as her universe begins spontaneously rebooting again and again, with each variation more twisted and bizarre than the last! Can our befuddled superheroine somehow undo this inexplicable Neverending Reboot-while simultaneously steering her love life in a boldly polyamorous new direction with Thugboy and Ninjette!-or is this the End for Emp and her chaotically convulsing cosmos?

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 19.99

PAST TENSE TP

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB230407

(W) Jason McNamara (A / CA) Alberto Massaggia

Ashley is a tour guide at PAST TENSE, a company that sends camera drones into the past to view history's most depraved events. When Ashley discovers Silas Green, an unknown serial killer working in the past, she begins hosting "exclusive" tours of his murders. The only problem? Silas is still alive in the present. And when he learns of his newfound infamy, he is inspired to come out of retirement to make Ashley his final victim: Now and forever.

There is no time to hide in this neo-noir thriller from indie comic veterans Jason McNamara (The Rattler), Alberto Massaggia (Hotline Miami), and Paul Little (Bomb Queen).

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 19.99

POWERS TP VOL 04

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB230408

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

In a world where superheroes soar through the sky, homicide detectives Christian Walker and Deena Pilgrim travel the dirty city streets below doing their grueling work. Assigned to the special "powers" cases, they face the worst their city has to offer.

Powers Book Four collects issues #1-#18 and a treasure trove of behind-the-scenes content from the making of this superhero noir classic.

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 29.99

US TP

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB230409

(W) Sara Soler (A / CA) Sara Soler

Us is Sara and Diana's love story, as well as the story of Diana's gender transition. Full of humor, heartache, and the everyday triumphs and struggles of identity, this graphic memoir speaks to changing conceptions of the world as well as the self, at the same time revealing that some things don't really have to change.

Written, drawn, and colored by Sara Soler, with English translation by Silvia Perea Labayen and letters by Joamette Gil.

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 19.99

ART OF CUPHEAD SHOW HC

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB230410

(W) Deeki Deke

Holy smokes! It's the art of The Cuphead Show!

If you're one of the many people who have fallen in love with the Cuphead video games and Netflix animated series, this book is for you! Join writers, artists, designers, and other staff from The Cuphead Show as they take you on a deep dive of the development and production of one of the hottest animated series around! Never-before-seen production art, animatics, character designs, and more await in The Art of The Cuphead Show! It's a stellar collection that true fans won't want to miss.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 49.99

ART OF CAPTAIN LASERHAWK SEASON ONE HC

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB230413

(W) Ubisoft (A / CA) Bobbypills

An oversized hardcover chronicle collecting concept art and creator commentary from the development of the hyper-meta animated Netflix series.

Captain Laserhawk is a self-reflexive alternate "Ubiverse" featuring twisted versions of iconic Ubisoft characters in a vibrant and geeky style. This art book presents the making of the first season of the satirical and self-aware adventure with exuberant concept art, intimate creator commentary, and a look inside the studio. Journey across Eden and the New Wasteland alongside Dolph Laserhawk with Captain Laserhawk: The Art of the Animated Series-Season One.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 49.99

CRITICAL ROLE MIGHTY NEIN ADULT COLORING BOOK TP

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB230419

(A) Various

Relive the best moments from Critical Role's thrilling Mighty Nein campaign with this all-new coloring book! Join Beauregard, Mollymauk, Jester, Caleb, Fjord, Yasha, Nott/Veth, and Caduceus, alongside some familiar faces, as they travel across Exandria. Experience the adventure once more-and join in on the fun-with 45 moments selected by the cast of Critical Role and brought to the page by beloved Critter artists.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 19.99

PLANTS VS ZOMBIES HC IMPFESTATION

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB230420

(W) Paul Tobin (A / CA) Cat Farris

The unthinkable happens when Chestbeard… asks for help! Pirates would rather walk the plank than ask for help, and they do not like walking the plank!

With a seemingly endless infestation of zombie imps aboard his ship, Chestbeard sails to Neighborville Harbor and enlists Patrice, Nate, and Crazy Dave in clearing out the impfestation!

Paul Tobin (Bandette, Genius Factor) collaborates with artist Cat Farris (Plants vs. Zombies Volume 13: Snow Thanks, The Ghoul Next Door) for a brand-new Plants vs. Zombies original graphic novel!

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 10.99

WORLD OF ASSASSINS CREED VALHALLA LOGS OF HIDDEN ONE HC

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB230421

(W) Rick Barba

A full-color, oversized hardcover tome that chronicles Viking culture, history, lore, and mythology amid the action and drama of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Discover the history and culture of the Raven Clan Vikings as they struggle against the Order of the ancients. Get an in-depth view at the setting of the game with descriptions and depictions of in-game characters and locals as the Vikings move from Norway to England, Ireland, and Francia. What best-kept secrets will you uncover at Hytham's side?

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 49.99

WORLD OF ASSASSINS CREED VALHALLA LOGS OF HIDDEN ONE DLX HC

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB230422

(W) Rick Barba

A full-color, oversized hardcover tome that chronicles Viking culture, history, lore, and mythology amid the action and drama of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Discover the history and culture of the Raven Clan Vikings as they struggle against the Order of the ancients. Get an in-depth view at the setting of the game with descriptions and depictions of in-game characters and locals as the Vikings move from Norway to England, Ireland, and Francia. What best-kept secrets will you uncover at Hytham's side?

The deluxe edition includes:

o A protective slipcase.

o An exclusive cover.

o A folio containing a gallery-quality print.

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 99.99

BLADE OF IMMORTAL DLX HC VOL 09 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

FEB230425

(W) Hiroaki Samura (A / CA) Hiroaki Samura

While Anotsu's strange crew of Itto-ryu are splintered and fatigued, Habaki Kagimura's group of suicidal Rokki-dan soldiers is hot on their heels. Paths cross, swords clash, and all the pieces begin to fall into place for a ferocious final battle in this penultimate omnibus collecting Hiroaki Samura's spellbinding masterpiece.

Collects Blade of the Immortal volumes 26 to 28 in the original 7" x 10" serialized format, in a faux-leather hardcover treatment, and with a bookmark ribbon.

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 49.99