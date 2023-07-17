Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: graphic novel, Loving Ohio, Matthew Erman, Sam Beck, ya

Matthew Erman & Sam Beck's Graphic Novel About Teens in an Ohio Cult

Loving, Ohio is an upcoming YA graphic novel by Matthew Erman and Sam Beck, which has been picked up by Konner Knudsen at Dark Horse Comics to be published in August 2024. Matthew Erman tweeted, "The kids have to get the f-ck out of Ohio. A original graphic novel about being a teen in a cult in Ohio."

Loving, Ohio is a graphic novel in which "a teenager's suicide in the Midwest town of Loving, Ohio, leads a group of their friends down a path of cult conspiracy and supernatural horror. Teenagers in the town have been mysteriously vanishing day by day, but when a bizarre killer begins terrorizing the town and graduation is fast approaching, Sloane and her friends vow to make it out of Ohio, even if it kills them."

Matthew Erman is the author of comic books Good Luck, Dark Crystal and Power Rangers from Boom, Witchblood from Vault, Long Lost from Scout Comics and Terminal Punks from Mad Cave – as well as Care Bears from IDW. Sam Beck is known as a writer and artist on titles such as Verse from Wonderbound, Renegade Rule from Dark Horse, The Necromancers Map and Songs From The Dead from Vault Comics, and Cadmus from Antarctic Press.

Matthew Erman and Sam Beck's agent Peter Ryan at Stimola Literary Studio sold world rights.

Dark Horse Comics was founded in Milwaukie, Oregon by Mike Richardson in 1986, using funds earned from Richardson's chain of Portland, Oregon comic book shops known as Pegasus Books, founded in 1980. It became one of the leading comic book publishers in the world, best known for original titles such as Sin City, Hellboy, Concrete, and Dark Horse Presents, as well as licensed titles such as Star Wars, Aliens and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. In 2021, Swedish gaming company Embracer Group launched its acquisition of Dark Horse Media, and completed the buyout in 2022. It is also responsible for the Oregon comic book industry boom, which included Image Comics, Oni Press, the CBLDF and IDW.

