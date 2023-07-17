Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: , , , ,

Matthew Erman & Sam Beck's Graphic Novel About Teens in an Ohio Cult

Loving, Ohio is an upcoming YA graphic novel by Matthew Erman and Sam Beck, from Dark Horse Comics to be published in August 2024.

Published
by
|
Comments

Loving, Ohio is an upcoming YA graphic novel by Matthew Erman and Sam Beck, which has been picked up by Konner Knudsen at Dark Horse Comics to be published in August 2024. Matthew Erman tweeted, "The kids have to get the f-ck out of Ohio. A original graphic novel about being a teen in a cult in Ohio."

Matthew Erman & Sam Beck Bring 'Loving, Ohio' To Dark Horse Comics

Loving, Ohio is a graphic novel in which "a teenager's suicide in the Midwest town of Loving, Ohio, leads a group of their friends down a path of cult conspiracy and supernatural horror. Teenagers in the town have been mysteriously vanishing day by day, but when a bizarre killer begins terrorizing the town and graduation is fast approaching, Sloane and her friends vow to make it out of Ohio, even if it kills them."

Matthew Erman & Sam Beck Bring 'Loving, Ohio' To Dark Horse Comics

Matthew Erman is the author of comic books Good Luck, Dark Crystal and Power Rangers from Boom, Witchblood from Vault, Long Lost from Scout Comics and Terminal Punks from Mad Cave – as well as Care Bears from IDW. Sam Beck is known as a writer and artist on titles such as Verse from Wonderbound, Renegade Rule from Dark Horse, The Necromancers Map and Songs From The Dead from Vault Comics, and Cadmus from Antarctic Press.

Matthew Erman & Sam Beck Bring 'Loving, Ohio' To Dark Horse ComicsMatthew Erman and Sam Beck's agent Peter Ryan at Stimola Literary Studio sold world rights.

Matthew Erman & Sam Beck Bring 'Loving, Ohio' To Dark Horse Comics

Dark Horse Comics was founded in Milwaukie, Oregon by Mike Richardson in 1986, using funds earned from Richardson's chain of Portland, Oregon comic book shops known as Pegasus Books, founded in 1980. It became one of the leading comic book publishers in the world, best known for original titles such as Sin City, Hellboy, Concrete, and Dark Horse Presents, as well as licensed titles such as Star Wars, Aliens and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. In 2021, Swedish gaming company Embracer Group launched its acquisition of Dark Horse Media, and completed the buyout in 2022. It is also responsible for the Oregon comic book industry boom, which included Image Comics, Oni Press, the CBLDF and IDW.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.