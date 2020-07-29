Matthieu Coppet Named Group Chief Operating Officer of Humanoids

Humanoids have named a new Group Chief Operating Officer today: Matthieu Coppet. Coppet is set to work alongside CEO Fabrice Giger with a goal of expanding Humanoids. It seems that they are already on their way to doing just that, as they also announced earlier this year the acquisition of comics veteran Mark Waid as Publisher. Along with the announcement of their all-ages imprint BiG and their literary imprint Life Drawn, Humanoids is also grown a superhero universe with H1, a bold title during a pandemic to be sure.

Fabrice Giger spoke of Coppet's appointment in Humanoids' announcement, saying:

"After his tenure at UBS, Matthieu became instrumental in the development of Legendary Entertainment. His knowledge and experience in creating growth strategies across media and interactive channels will be key assets in supporting the diverse visions of our writers and artists as they get the media life they deserve."

Coppett, who was Chief Strategy Officer of the gaming star-up company Wonder, recently bought by Atari, also commented on his new role at Humanoids, saying:

"I am thrilled to join the company as it is uniquely positioned with its evergreen premium IP to expand into film, television, video games, and digital new media. New investments into those core segments will speed up the emergence of an integrated media company, creating value for both our talents and shareholders. Humanoids' vast library includes thousands of characters—and counting. Now we'll be introducing these iconic stories to a wider audience than ever before!"

This expansion of the Los Angeles-based publisher's audience isn't only meant for American readers. Humanoids has plans to launch branches in Paris and Tokyo that will have an impact on all of their imprints. This comes on the heels of Humanoids' announcement of Count, where Mark Waid talked about the company's big plans, including a newly released Humanoise podcast.