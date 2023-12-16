Posted in: AWA, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Felipe Cunha, Jeff McComsey, jms, Little Black Book, march 2024, Solicits

McComsey & Cunha's Little Black Book in AWA March 2024 Solicits

Jeff McComsey and Felipe Cunha are launching a new Western horror comic book series from AWA in March 2024, Little Black Book.

Jeff McComsey and Felipe Cunha are launching a new Western horror comic book series from AWA in March, Little Black Book. As well as J Michael Straczynski and Mike Choi continuing their U&I series and collecting JMS's The Madness series with David Lorenzo, as part of AWA's March 2024 solicits and solicitations.

LITTLE BLACK BOOK #1 (of 4)

Written by Jeff McComsey

Illustrated by Felipe Cunha

Colored by Marco Lesko

Cover by Francesco Francavilla

Cover B: Dave Johnson

Cover C (movie poster homage): Chris Ferguson (w/Felipe Cunha)

Cover D (black, white & red 1:15 incentive): Dave Johnson

Don't miss the start of this hardboiled neo-Western thriller! In this explosive new thriller by writer Jeff McComsey (The Fourth Man; Grendel, Kentucky) and artist Felipe Cunha (Gatsby), Cole, a straightarrow handyman, finds himself in the crosshairs of a ruthless crime syndicate—along with his pregnant wife. But what is the meaning of the "little black book" of underworld contacts Cole's deceased father had hidden in his home? Cole's father believed the best thing he could do for his son was to stay out of his life, but does the apple fall far from the tree…?

ON SALE: MARCH 13 $3.99 MATURE READERS 32 PAGES CRIME / THRILLER

U & I #2 (of 6)

Written by J. Michael Straczynski

Illustrated by Mike Choi

Cover by Mike Choi

Cover B: Butch Guice & Lee Loughridge

Cover C (romance novel homage): Chris Ferguson (w/Mike Choi)

J. Michael Straczynski's new tale of the Resistance Universe continues! Hiding out after their run-in with a pair of low level gangsters, Isabelle and the mysterious "U" begin to get to know each other. Inspired in equal parts by Isabelle's words and his own unique vision of the world, U targets the criminal syndicate exploiting their desperate neighborhood. It's not long before the situation turns explosive—and U ends up drawing the attention of the syndicate's most dangerous members. ON SALE: MARCH 20 $3.99 TEEN+ READERS 32 PAGES

THE MADNESS TPB

Written by J. Michael Straczynski

Penciled by ACO

Inked by David Lorenzo

Colored by Marcelo Maiolo

COLLECTS THE MADNESS #1-6! A superpowered revenge thriller by legendary writer J. Michael Straczynski and superstar artist ACO! In THE MADNESS, Sarah Ross has been using her superpowers as a thief, stealing from the rich and…well, keeping it. Until the day she stole from the wrong person, a highly placed official who pressures the government to assassinate her. The plot, aided by socalled "good" superheroes sponsored by the government, misses her but wipes out her family. Driven mad by grief, and laser-focused on revenge for the murder of her family, Sarah and a hidden side of her personality—an imaginary friend who may be more real than she believes—goes after these superpowered operatives determined to take her revenge, at any cost. ON SALE: MARCH 27 $17.99 MATURE READERS 160 PAGES

