MCM Comic Publishing Summit at MCM Comic Con in Two Weeks

Okay, I've just signed up to access to the MCM Comic Publishing Summit at MCM Comic Con in two weeks at the ExCel Centre in London's Docklands as a part of MCM Comic Con in just two weeks. The summit will be open to all industry ticket holders and will "consist of five panels, covering everything aspiring comic writers and comic store owners need to know about finding and cultivating an audience." The panels are:

Building the Next Generation with Kids' Programming: This panel will explore how to build programming that will keep kids coming back to your comic series with each new issue. From kids' subscription programs to simple daily activities or building a kids club that has them begging their parents to bring them to your comic shop, this panel will share ideas, tips, and children's programming to take your marketing to the next level.

Cultivating Customer Experience and Community: Join comic book store experts as they discuss how to create an experience for customers that leaves them wanting more. From big and small events to store flow and design, the experts will discuss the ins and outs of creating a community hub that people want to keep coming back to.

Challenges of Selling Comics in the International Market: Listen to international distribution experts as they discuss everything you need to know about selling your comic abroad. From how to make international distributor connections, to which types of comics sell in different countries, and all the best marketing tips across a variety of international markets.

Publisher spotlight on Mechanical Cake: Dave Elliott will be talking about Mechanical Cake's projects with Ridley Scott's company, Scott Free. Books will have covers from creators Bill Sienkiewicz and Chris Weston. Free posters by Bill Sienkiewicz, Chris Weston, Dan Panosian, and Simon Bisley will be given out.

Chat with ComicsPro: Attendees will join a board member from ComicsPro as they discuss everything about the comics retail organisation. As a volunteer non-profit organisation, ComicsPro is dedicated to improving the comic book market and enhancing the experience for all its members through advocacy, education and opportunity.

Those interested in the Comics Publishing Summit, or MCM Comic Con's other professional programming, can apply for industry passes HERE.

