MechAvengers Assemble in Avengers Tech-On #1 [Preview]

Avengers Tech-On #1 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, finally answering the question: what if The Avengers had some sweet ass mech suits? Check out a preview below.
AVENGERS TECH-ON #1 (OF 6)
MARVEL COMICS
JUN210591
(W) Jim Zub (A) Chamba (CA) Eiichi Shimizu
When the Red Skull wields a strange new power that strips heroes of their powers and threatens the entire world, the Avengers turn to Tony Stark's experimental new technology to save us all. Here come the Iron Avengers – Avengers Tech-On!
Sleek high-tech power suits bristling with energy and amped-up attack power face off against super villains enhanced to match. It's mechs and mayhem in the Marvel Mighty Manner!
Avengers Tech-On is a sentai-inspired action-adventure series produced in partnership with Bandai Namco of Japan, written by Jim Zub (Uncanny Avengers, Champions) and illustrated by Jeff "Chamba" Cruz (Venom: The End, Street Fighter)!
Rated T
In Shops: 8/11/2021
SRP: $3.99
