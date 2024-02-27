Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Amelia Allore, Detective Baby, graphic novel, HarperAlley., meg cabot

Meg Cabot & Amelia Allore's Detective Baby Graphic Novels

Detective Baby is the name of two middle-grade graphic novels by The Princess Diaries author Meg Cabot and artist Amelia Allore.

Detective Baby is pitched as a blend of The Baby-Sitters Club, Boss Baby, and Ocean's Eleven.

The Princess Diaries and Black Canary author Meg Cabot ventures again into the graphic novel arena.

HarperAlley to publish Meg Cabot's Detective Baby series, with the first book due in summer 2025.

Detective Baby is the name of two middle-grade graphic novels by The Princess Diaries author Meg Cabot and artist Amelia Allore pitched as The Baby-Sitters Club meets Boss Baby meets Ocean's Eleven. "Jenny Newman is stuck babysitting Rosie Woodson, the worst baby in town who also has the most devious—and brilliant—detective mind since Sherlock Holmes."

Meg Cabot has written over eighty books for both adults and tweens/teens, selling over twenty-five million copies worldwide, with her Princess Diaries series leading the way, made into two films by Disney, as well as the Mediator series, the Heather Wells mystery series, the 1-800-Where-R-You? series, All-American Girl and Avalon High, also made into a film. In 2019, Meg wrote a Black Canary graphic novel drawn by Cara McGee and also launched a new adult contemporary series set on the fictional Little Bridge Island in the Florida Keys.

Amelia Allore is an illustrator and animator based in Los Angeles, and is creator of the gay spy webcomic Hard Lacquer.

Erica Sussman and Andrew Arnold at HarperAlley have acquired world English rights to Detective Baby, and the first book, The Case of the Missing Dance Team Dollars, is set for the summer of 2025.

Meg Cabot says "So excited and honored to be working with Amelia Allore. Detective Baby is a story idea I had more than 10 years ago, but I could never figure out how to make it work. Thanks to Amelia (and Harper!) it's finally coming to life! Can't wait to share it with all of you."

Meg Cabot's agent Laura Langlie at Laura Langlie Agency and Amelia Allore's Paloma Hernando at Einstein Literary Management negotiated the deal.

HarperAlley is a graphic novel imprint launched from HarperCollins Children's Books under the direction of former art director and acquiring editor at First Second, Andrew Arnold described as a "collaborative, creator-focused publisher" that will specialize in graphic novels for "readers of all ages." The line is "looking to publish books that readers of all ages can enjoy, from the youngest readers to teens and adults. We believe that a good story is a story that any reader can relate to. That's what we mean when we say "readers of all ages." HarperAlley is looking to publish about ten books a season, or about thirty books a year and is one of a number of mainstream book publishers that has been rapidly increasing the number of graphic novels for younger readers.

