Mega City Max Targets Young Adults in Rebellion July 2023 Solicits 2000AD and Rebellion is tareting young reader audiences with their Mega City Max series out this summer in their July 2023 solicits.

Every now and then, I wonder if Rebellion and 2000AD could do a better job about repurposing their comics away from the traditional model and towards that more targeted at teenage and young adult audiences, who are buying comic books in their millions. And every now and then, 2000AD and Rebellion has a go, such as Mega City Max, out this summer. "Ideal for young adults and teenage readers, this stand-alone collection of stories is ready to pick up and read-with no knowledge of the 2000 AD universe needed to enjoy. Fast paced, action packed and hilarious, these stories feature updated versions of 2000 AD characters like Harlem Heroes, De Marco P.I., Devlin Waugh and Walter the Wobot." and for more traditional Judge Dredd? A good chunk of wverything else in Rebellion's July 2023 solicits and solicitations.

MEGA CITY MAX (ONE-SHOT) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY231958

(W) Hannah Templer, Oliver Gerlach, Ramzee, Lucie Ebrey, Roger Langridge (A) Hannah Templer, Vv Glass, Korinna Mei Veropoulou, Lucie Ebrey, Roger Langridge (CA) Pris Bampoh

This summer, get ready for a new one-shot comic set in the future dystopian world of Mega-City One, home of Judge Dredd. Ideal for young adults and teenage readers, this stand-alone collection of stories is ready to pick up and read-with no knowledge of the 2000 AD universe needed to enjoy. Fast paced, action packed and hilarious, these stories feature updated versions of 2000 AD characters like Harlem Heroes, De Marco P.I., Devlin Waugh and Walter the Wobot, plus brand new characters!

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 7.99

2000 AD MARCH PROG PACK (JULY 2023 SHIPPING) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY231959

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Tom Foster

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! New comedy-horror series "Portals & Black Goo" starts, showing the perils of food delivery to the supernatural residents of south London. Plus, Hershey returns for her final solo arc in the second half of "The Cold in the Bones," The Out Book III reaches its finale, things get stranger in Azimuth, and Judge Dredd faces off against former Judge Kyle Asher in "A Fallen Man"!

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 21.99

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #458

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY231960

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Steve Austin

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! The lawman's after a serial killer in "Road Rage," Death Metal Planet reaches its climax, plus there's more thrilling drama in Lawless, Dreadnoughts, and Spector, the next chapters of Anderson, Psi-Div by Matt Smith and Carl Critchlow and Johnny Red by Garth Ennis and Keith Burns, interviews, features and much more!

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 10.99

JUDGE DREDD DARKEST JUDGE TP (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY231961

(W) Kenneth Neimand, Dan Abnett, Emma Beeby, Ian Edington, Rob Williams, Arthur Wyatt (A) Kei Zama, Leigh Gallagher, Henry Flint, Dan Cornwell, Neil Googe, Staz Johnson (CA) Cliff Robinson

The latest Judge Dredd epic, featuring zombies infecting the whole 2000 AD multiverse. All of your favourite characters have been turned in to zombies, in this fast-paced standalone horror story! What if at the end of Judge Dredd: Judgement Day a different strategy was used in order to stop the zombie invasion? Instead of Judge Dredd executing Sabbat the Necromagus this plan involves dropping dimension-bombs to shift the whole zombie horde into a different reality. This means disaster for all the other characters published in the pages of 2000 AD as the zombies infect everyone from Rogue Trooper to Sinister Dexter, from Ace Trucking to The V.C.'s. There is now a whole multiverse of zombies that need killing, and only a few heroes left to take care of business!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 24

BATTLE ACTION #3 (OF 5) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY231962

(W) Garth Ennis, John Wagner (A) Dan Cornwell (A / CA) Keith Burns

Battle Action returns with an all-new, five-issue mini-series of thrilling tales! Garth Ennis and John Higgins take a break from war stories to bring you a brutal tale set in 1981, featuring Dredger tracking down kidnappers and delivering justice in his own unique way. And Major Eazy makes a comeback in a brand-new story written by Rob Williams, as Eazy must ensure that his soldiers survive the Battle of El Alamein, drawn by Henry Flint.

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 7.99

CLASH OF THE GUARDS TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY231963

(W) Alan Hebden (A) Ron Tiner (A / CA) Cam Kennedy

Clash By name, clash by nature! Italy, 1943. The United States Army have sent Captain Brad Clash to join a British platoon in order to learn from their experiences of fighting in WWII. A former Hollywood stuntman and speedway driver, Clash is a man of action who likes to tackle the enemy head on. All guts and glory, he uses his superior driving skills and American-made weapons, like the Winchester trench Gun, to keep the German Army at bay. This collection also features several one-off Battle strips illustrated by the legendary Cam Kennedy.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 25

JERRY SIEGEL SYNDICATE OF CRIME VS CROOK FROM SPACE TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY231964

(W) Jerry Siegel (A / CA) Reg Bunn

He's the undisputed king of crime! The Spider is an amazing mastermind with a stunning array of weaponry and a vast network of villainous henchmen! Now the underworld is fighting back and have sent a strange assassin known as The Exterminator to lure the spider into a trap! But one battle isn't enough for this arachnid adventurer-when a shape shifting crook from another planet arrives on Earth, the Spider must stop the alien from plundering the planet and toppling him from power!

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 24

MONSTER FUN HORROR HOLIDAY SPECIAL

REBELLION / 2000AD

MAY231965

(W) Simon Furman, Alec Worley, Chris Garbutt, David Bulmer, Ned Hartley, Stacey Whittle, John Lucas, Derek Fridolfs, Matt Baxter (A) P. J. Holden, Karl Dixon, Chris Garbutt, Abigail Bulmer, Dan Boultwood, Brett Parson, John Lucas, Rebecca Morse, Matt Baxter (CA) Derek Fridolfs

School's out and so is the sun! It's time to pick up the Monster Fun Horror Holiday Special! Grab some shade and catch up with your favourite monsters as they embark on some holiday high jinks! From water parks to deep space laughs, all your favourite strips including Kid Kong, The Leopard from Lime Street, Steel Commando, Witch Vs Warlock, Gums, Hell's Angel, Hire A Horror and Martha's Monster Make-Up are bringing the heat!

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 6.5