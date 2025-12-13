Posted in: Comics | Tagged: knockabout, mad love, melinda gebbie

Melinda Gebbie's Greatest Fits from Mad Love and Knockabout

Alan Moore is reviving his comic book publishing imprint, Mad Love, to release Melinda Gebbie's Greatest Fits exclusively through Knockabout Publishing. Melinda Gebbie, who co-created the acclaimed erotic graphic novel Lost Girls with her husband Alan Moore, is releasing a large-format full-colour retrospective of her artistic career.

"Melinda was a Haight-Ashbury runaway in 1967; a post-war glamour girl, a compulsive delineator since her childhood she emerged as perhaps the most accomplished artist in the predominantly masculine San Francisco underground comics movement of the 60s and 70s. Moving to the UK, she worked as an old-school animator on Raymond Briggs' harrowing When the Wind Blows, and has the unique accolade for a contemporary artist of having her pioneering book Fresca Zizis declared obscene by a British Court and subsequently burnt. It remains illegal to have a copy in the UK. Attracted to the field's most marginalised and least-explored territories – politics, female identity, fetishism and unflinching autobiography – she crafted bulletins on everything from anarchist Emma Goldman to a first-hand account of the British Miner's strike, taking in talking vulvas, Marat-Sade, and surrealist French poets on the way. The book gives insight into these and into her work as the creator of a multitude of visionary canvases that span the jewelled ground between the mystical and the psychedelic. By turn sexy, funny, scathing, human and profound. Gebbie's extraordinary work distills a woman's experience in the late 20th century western world into every blazing line."

Melinda Gebbie's Greatest Fits – Hard Cover, Oversized Art Book

235mm x 312mm x 35mm – 312 pages £59.99

Includes an introduction by Dr. Melanie West, PHD Ethnic Studies, UC San

Diego. Signed book plate, limited to 1000 copies.