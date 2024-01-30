Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: indiana jones, metamorpho, Montana Mason

Metamorpho's Dad Is DC Comics' Equivalent Of Indiana Jones (Spoilers)

Metamorpho, Rex Mason, was created in 1965 by Bob Haney and the recently retired Ramona Fradon. But his parents were a mystery.

Article Summary Rex Mason aka Metamorpho's origins rooted in a treacherous quest for the Orb of Ra.

Montana Mason, Metamorpho's dad, unveiled as an Indiana Jones-style adventurer.

DC Comics' "Batman/Superman: World's Finest Annual" features a Metamorpho family reunion.

Elder Mason dons power suit to match his son's capabilities in latest DC narrative.

The DC Comics character Metamorpho, Rex Mason, was created in 1965 by Bob Haney and the recently retired Ramona Fradon. An adventurer hired by Stagg Enterprises CEO to retrieve a rare Egyptian artefact, the Orb of Ra, the CEO Simon Stagg learns that Mason has been dating his daughter, Sapphire Stagg, and he plots to kill Mason. In an Egyptian pyramid, Rex Mason is knocked unconscious by Simon's bodyguard Java and is exposed to a radioactive meteorite from which the Orb of Ra was fashioned, transforming him into Metamorpho, the Element Man. But until today, his deceased parents weren't named. And it turns out that his father has quite the moniker.

Montana Mason, in the Indiana Jones model., an adventurer, arcaheologist, doing it for the love of humanity – and museums, while Rex Mason prefers to be paid for his escapades. And in the Batman/Superman: World's Finest Annual published today from DC Comics, they have a reunion of sorts.

With his dad forced to get a power suit to keep up. I feel that, my eldest is off to university to study graphic design and can run rings around me now… so, will Montana Mason turn up in Superman Legacy alongside Metamorpho in the Justice Gang? We will wait to find out…

BATMAN SUPERMAN WORLDS FINEST 2024 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora

Written by Mark Waid, Cullen Bunn, Stephanie Williams, Dennis Culver, and Christopher Cantwell Art by Edwin Galmon, Rosi Kampe, Travis Mercer, and Jorge Fornes IT'S THE WORLD'S FINEST ANNUAL! As the battle against Magog rages on Earth-22, Batman and Superman discover a surprising secret by way of the 5th dimension! Meanwhile, Metamorpho's story picks up after the events of the Elementary arc as our hero journeys deep within an ancient tomb that may have a hidden, deadly connection to his secret origin! Plus, Batman recruits the Challengers of the Unknown for a top-secret mission, and a special, sizzling story stars the Teen Titans' most buzzworthy member, Bumblebee! It's a world tour of the World's Finest in this first-ever series annual, curated by World's Finest architect Mark Waid!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 01/30/2024

