Michael Cohen's Tangled River in It's Alive August 2021 Solicitations

Michael Cohen, co-creator of Strange Attractors, currently revived by It's Alive as a comic book series, has a new series he is debuting with It's Alive in August as well. Tangled River, created with Mark Sherman launches in August 2021, an artist in a sci-fi future where technology just… stops. As well as continuing Strange Attractors, also in It's Alive's August 2021 solicits and solicitations.

TANGLED RIVER #1 CVR A COHEN (MR)

JUN211612 – TANGLED RIVER #1 CVR B GREGORY (MR) – 5.99

(W) Mark Sherman, Michael Cohen (A / CA) Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen, co-creator of Strange Attractors, launches his new series, a heartfelt coming-of-age tale, set against a science fiction backdrop. Tanya is an artistic teen, living on a distant Earth colony, where all technology has mysteriously stopped working. One day, she sees a mysterious object in the sky, and finds herself thrown into an adventure that transforms her entire life. Each issue has a standard cover by Michael Cohen and a guest artist variant cover. This issue's variant cover is by Jenni Gregory!

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 5.99

BREATHERS #7 CVR A MADSON (MR)

JUN211605 – BREATHERS #7 CVR B MADSON (MR) – 7.99

(W) Justin Madson (A / CA) Justin Madson

A virus unleashed into the air has rendered it deadly to humans. Among the survivors: a detective whose addiction to the drug known as "Filter K" takes over his life; a brother and sister who, due to recent events, start to wonder if the air really is deadly, or if it's all just a conspiracy; a mother and daughter who will do anything to keep their family together; and a breather salesman who is looking to make amends for his past mistakes. They are all survivors of this virus-plagued world. They are all "breathers."

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 7.99

HOLLER #4 CVR A MASSIE

JUN211607 – HOLLER #4 CVR B MASSIE – 5.99

(W) Jeremy Massie (A / CA) Jeremy Massie

Set in the 1990s among the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia, Holler follows the misadventures of four young friends who form a garage band, while navigating the ups and downs of teenage existence. The band is in peril as Mark, Jay, Dave, and Phil are caught up in a beef between their clique "The Grungies" and a clique of rednecks called "The Skanks." The innocent beef escalates into an all out war that threatens the future of the band.

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: 5.99

STRANGE ATTRACTORS (ITS ALIVE) #5 CVR A COHEN

JUN211609 – STRANGE ATTRACTORS (ITS ALIVE) #5 CVR B RETRO VARIANT – 5.99

JUN211610 – STRANGE ATTRACTORS (ITS ALIVE) #5 CVR C HAYES – 5.99

(W) Mark Sherman, Michael Cohen (A / CA) Michael Cohen

Sophie, curator of a futuristic museum, is caught up in an adventure involving science, magic, mathematics and comic books. Trapped in The Collector's fortress, Sophie learns the secrets of the Moon Marauders. Each issue has a standard cover, a retro cover, and a guest artist variant cover. This issue's guest variant cover artist is Drew Hayes!

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: 5.99