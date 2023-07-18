Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, Stan Lee | Tagged: Legible, michael uslan

Michael Uslan To Develop Stan Lee Comics Line

Michael Uslan and his producer son, David Uslan, are working with the recently announced Stan Lee Comics line to create 12 new comic books.

Michael Uslan is best known as the man who made the Batman movies happen. He has been an executive producer on all the Batman movies and TV shows since the Tim Burton movie, after being the man who secured the rights and then hawked Batman round studio after studio until he got the deal made. But now he's jumping from DC Comics concerns to a certain name once associated with Marvel Comics.

Michael Uslan and his producer son, David Uslan, are working with the recently announced Stan Lee Comics line, published digitally by Legible, integrating rich media in eBooks and dubbed "Living Comics" with video, audio and graphics to bring the new stories to life. ePublishing startup Legible states it has acquired the rights to develop and publish 12 new series based on never-before-seen Stan Lee properties. And it is "to bring never-before-released Stan Lee characters to life, thanks to its partnership with Kartoon Studios, controlling partner of Stan Lee Universe, LLC. The deal gives Legible exclusive global rights to develop and publish a select number of new Stan Lee characters and storylines." Legible will also publish print versions of the comics,

There have been a number of companies who have sought to profit off the Stan Lee name both before and after his death. The involvement of Michael Uslan, who was mentored by Stan Lee, is a massive confidence boost to this iteration.

"Legible's proprietary technology has the potential to transform the way comic books are read online by embedding animation, music/sound, and video," explains David Uslan. "We see Legible revitalizing legacy properties and attracting new readers through thoughtful, powerful multimedia comic integrations – scalable and viewable on any device," he adds. "Above and beyond bringing comics to life, we look forward to championing Legible's creative technology in conventional eBooks, reaching readers and publishers worldwide," says Michael Uslan.

Legible and the Uslans hope to begin work on the first property in the next several weeks.

The Uslans also serve as advisors to Kartoon Studios' "Stan Lee Universe" and the Comic-Con Museum and are curators of the exhibit, Excelsior! The Life and Legacy of Stan Lee.

