Michael Walsh. Joshua Williamson. Ram V. Matthew Rosenberg.

Image Comics has a message they want the world to hear. And that message is: "Michael Walsh. Joshua Williamson. Ram V. Matthew Rosenberg." It's unclear what Image means by the message, but we know that whatever it is, it's very important to them. It's also a very difficult subject for the publisher, which has been trying to get the message out fully for days now.

On Monday, Image tweeted: "Michael Walsh. Joshua Williamson." On Tuesday, they said: "Michael Walsh. Joshua Williamson. Ram V." And finally, on Wednesday: "Michael Walsh. Joshua Williamson. Ram V. Matthew Rosenberg." But what does the message mean? And is it complete? Will more names be added? No one knows. But judging by the 70 likes the latest tweet got, many certainly agree with the point Image is trying to make.

As to the meaning, we can only assume this is some next level comic book marketing. Whoever said comic book publishers don't know how to market books? Here they are on Twitter, clearly saying, "Michael Walsh. Joshua Williamson. Ram V. Matthew Rosenberg." And to top it all off, they are also showing us a picture of a goat. If that's not marketing, we sure as hell don't know what is. Plus, the bio of Image's Twitter account clearly says, "Tweets by Image's Marketing Department." It also notes: "Reminder: Creators are not employees of Image. They are independent and speak for themselves. #imagecomics #whatsnext." Unless, of course, those creators are Michael Walsh. Joshua Williamson. Ram V. Matthew Rosenberg. They speak for all of us. They are all of use. And we are them. Michael Walsh. Joshua Williamson. Ram V. Matthew Rosenberg.

In fact, there's only one thing we can really be sure of in life. And that thing is: "Michael Walsh. Joshua Williamson. Ram V. Matthew Rosenberg." And we'll be damned if we don't tell you, the readers, about it. So heed these words, true believers: "Michael Walsh. Joshua Williamson. Ram V. Matthew Rosenberg." Now go… and spread the word.