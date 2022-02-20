Michael Walsh's New Graphic Novel From Humanoids, Oates & Elyphyne

Michael Walsh of Secret Avengers, Archer & Armstrong, The Silver Coin, X-Files, Star Wars, Comeback and Carnage has a new graphic novel out in May from Humanoids, called Oates & Elphyne. About a family – The Oates – who move to the wilds of Newfoundland only for the youngest daughter to be kidnapped by something terrible and the elder sister on a quest to get her back. Here are the full May 2022 solicits and solicitations for Humanoids, with visuals to come at a later date, I am sure.

OATES & ELPHYNE HC

MAR221674

(W) Michael Walsh (A / CA) Michael Walsh

The story of a child kidnapped by a magical creature–and of her courageous family, who will have to face a great and terrible power in order to save her. The Oates move to their ancestral home in Newfoundland following a family tragedy. Shortly after arriving, Beth, the youngest sibling, is kidnapped by a shadowy creature. Her older siblings set out to find her and bring her back, finding themselves in the Elphyne-a magical world that exists between the ordinary world and the afterlife, where the imagination of children has the power to shape everything around them

In Shops: May 11, 2022 SRP: 14.99

BLOOD OF THE IMMORTALS HC (MR)

MAR221675

(W) Laurent Genefort, Francoise Ruscak (A / CA) Francesco Trifogli

An expedition arrives on the planet Verfebro in search of the universe's greatest treasure: immortality.

What if the key to eternal life were only a few planetary systems away? A motley crew of explorers is sent to the planet Verfebro in search of a mystifying elixir-one that supposedly runs through the veins of a ferocious local species: the Dracs. How far will this expedition go to uncover the answer to life's greatest mystery-when the obvious solution is genocide?

In Shops: May 25, 2022 SRP: 24.99