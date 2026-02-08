Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Comics-To-Animation Deals Will Be Done At MIFA In France This June

Comics-To-Animation deals will be done at a new rights market, debuting at MIFA in France this June

Article Summary MIFA in Annecy, France debuts the Comics-to-Animation Rights Market from June 23rd to 26th.

Comic creators, publishers, and agents will connect directly with animation producers and studios.

This new section offers affordable, tailored space to showcase comic properties for animation adaptation.

MIFA is the world’s top animation industry market, fostering global deals and creative partnerships.

MIFA, the Marché International du Film d'Animation, the world's leading animation industry market held annually alongside the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in Annecy, France, will launch from the 23rd to the 26th of June this year. And it will debut the new Comics-to-Animation Rights Market created by VIP Brands.

Comics books and graphic novels have long been a powerful and proven source of original animation content, from Spider-Man to Nausicaä Of The Valley Of The Wind, from The Snowman to One Piece, from Spawn to Supercrooks, from Bananaman to the Fat Slags, from Heavy Metal Magazine to the upcoming Rogue Trooper. This new rights market states that it is designed to create a "dedicated, accessible space where comic creators, publishers, agents, and rights holders can directly connect with animation producers, studios, and executives actively seeking new IP."

For the first time at MIFA, comics-focused rights holders will have a tailored space to showcase properties specifically for animation adaptation, within an environment already known for deal-making, discovery, and international collaboration, and table rates, for the first year at least, will be set with the idea of lowering barriers to entry and making participation accessible to independent creators, small publishers, and established brands alike, with direct access to decision-makers from across the global animation industry.

VIP Brands previously initiated the Comics Corner at Bologna Book Fair, The Comics Business Center at Frankfurt Book Fair, the Rights Market at LICAF and more. Those interested in attending can contact Ivana Hahnenberger at I.hahnenberger@vip-licensing.net.

Marché International du Film d'Animation (MIFA) was launched in 1985 and runs concurrently with the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, founded in 1960. MIFA serves as the commercial counterpart, focusing on industry networking, deals, and transactions rather than public screenings. And is the premier global event for professionals in animation, bringing together producers, distributors, buyers, sellers, studios, broadcasters, streaming platforms, investors, and creators, facilitating major deals for studios like Disney, Pixar, Netflix, DreamWorks, and independent creators alike.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!