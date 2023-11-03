Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: kickstarter, Metal warrior

Mighty Warrior, a Heavy Metal Music & Comics Version Of The Monkees

A Kickstarter spotlight on Metal Warrior, a new comic book series that looks like it's trying to do a GWAR/Deathlock music and comics combo.

It's tricky when you want to talk about Heavy Metal in comic books, because too many people presume you mean the disgraced, and despondent Heavy Metal Magazine. And Bleeding Cool likes to do that a lot. But not this time. This time it's a Kickstarter spotlight on Metal Warrior, a new comic book series that looks like it's trying to do a GWAR/Deathlock music and comics combination from scratch. And Ben Templemith gave them this cover, which is nice.

Here's their PR.

"EARTH, 2023—Metal Warrior, the band that inspired an entire planet with some of the most mind-melting metal riffs and fist pumping anthems, had all but disappeared until today. Now, they return with new music for a new generation and their first-ever graphic novel chronicling their exploits and soon-to-be celebrated re-emergence into the public consciousness exclusively through Kickstarter!" "After disappearing from Earth for decades, it is now known that the four intergalactic warriors that make up Metal Warrior were off fighting a thousand-year war billions of light years away. Well…a thousand years their time. It's…complicated. But thanks to Quanndamm's Black Blade, Metal Warrior has left the highly inhabited and highly dangerous "Five Galaxies" and traveled through the temporal rifts of the very fabric of the Time Space Dimension Construct (TSDC)." "After surviving that and finally coming back together, their reunion nearly killed them. This new graphic novel tells the story of the nefarious villainy Metal Warrior had to face to bring you two brand-new songs: Serenity and Malaçite Smash. Presented here in a special prestige format, this Premium Edition of their first graphic novel is perfect bound, oversized (8" x 12"), and contains a vinyl record exclusive to this edition, featuring the two songs, as well as the songs digitally, and even a special bonus digital track: Peace Love Push & Shove." "This long-anticipated return to the throne of heavy metal royalty is available to preorder now exclusively through Kickstarter, including a campaign exclusive variant by Eisner Award-winning artist Ben Templesmith (30 Days of Night), vinyl variants, and other limited edition merch, with stretch goals to be announced upon surpassing its initial goal. Reserve your copy today!"

Okay, so it's some kind of.. fictitious band? A Heavy Metal Gorillaz or Monkees? Metal Warrior is apparently made up of "four intergalactic warriors, rocking across the Time Space Dimension Construct (TSDC), fighting righteous battles and celebrating their legendary conquests through song."

"The Thousand-Year War threw a mighty wrench into the band's plans. But after surviving that and finally coming back together, their reunion nearly killed them. The graphic novel presented in this campaign tells the story of the nefarious villainy Metal Warrior had to face before bringing you the brand new songs also featured in this campaign: Serenity and Malaçite Smash. Presented here in a special prestige format, this Premium Edition of the graphic novel is perfectbound, oversized (8" x 12"), and contains a vinyl record exclusive to this edition, featuring the two aforementioned songs, as well as the songs digitally, and even a special bonus digital track: Peace Love Push & Shove. With your support of this campaign, we can bring this to the world and celebrate the return of the most extraordinary heavy metal band! And our Pledge Levels are brimming with amazing rewards, so time to load you up with awesome new merch!"

And a comic book by Fellowes and Kram…. it seems. Currently with donations of $8,627 against a goal of $10,000 with 112 backers and 2days to go.

