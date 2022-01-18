Mignola, Roberson, Mutti Launch British Paranormal Society in April

Dark Horse Comics has announced a new four-issue mini-series written by Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson, with art by Andrea Mutti, colors by Lee Loughridge, and covers by Sebastián Fiumara, spinning out of the Witchfinder graphic novels. The British Paranormal Society: Time Out of Mind kicks off in April. Will they investigate Bleeding Cool Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnston whose supernatural power allows him to locate anyone talking bad about him at any time on Twitter and immediately respond? That remains to be seen, but he is British, so it's fair game.

A press release from Dark Horse explains the concept here:

In the series, British Paranormal Society members Simon Bruttenholm and Honora Grant arrive at Noxton together, but with separate goals: Honora hopes to uncover information on the town's strange traditions, while Simon is searching for his missing assistant. But their separate investigations lead down the same twisted path that hides a dark secret behind Noxton's innocent façade! Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson expand the Hellboy universe with a spooky new tale featuring art by Andrea Mutti with colors by Lee Loughridge.

Here's what Roberson had to say about it:

I loved the dynamic between the British Paranormal Society's Simon Bruttenholm and Honora Grant when they appeared in supporting roles in the pages of Witchfinder, and I really wanted to spend more time with the characters/ When we first started talking about doing an Edwardian-era English folk horror story, it seemed the perfect opportunity to bring the pair of them onto center stage. Andrea Mutti was the first and only artist we had in mind to draw it.

The British Paranormal Society: Time Out of Mind #1 hits stores on April 27th. Check out the cover for the first issue below.