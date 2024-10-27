Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: badger, mike baron

Mike Baron's Badger in 1First Comics' January 2025 Solicits

Badger's latest adventure involves an island that could cure cancer or cause global doom.

Original creator Mike Baron collaborates with artists Val Mayerik and John McCrea.

Badger, the martial arts vigilante, is Norbert Sykes, a war vet with multiple personalities.

I may have inadvertently upset Mike Baron yesterday, so I am on my best behaviour when it comes to 1First Comics' January 2025 solicits and solicitations for a new Badger series. With art by Val Mayerik and Mark Englert and covers by John McCrea. Asking, "When Badger's friend purchases an island paradise off the coast of Venezuela, it may hold the cure for cancer or the end of the world!" Does that make them immigrants? No, no, I am not going there, I have learned my lesson.

BADGER MAD MONKEY SHOCK N ROLL #1 (OF 5)

1FIRST COMICS

NOV241567

(W) Mike Baron (A) Val Mayerik (CA) John McCrea

Mike Baron is back with more martial arts mayhem in the latest instalment of The Badger! When Badger's friend purchases an island paradise off the coast of Venezuela, it may hold the cure for cancer or the end of the world! Will Badger be able to avert this apocalyptic crisis?

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

Badger was created by Mike Baron in 1983 and published by Capital Comics (which then closed) and then First Comics until the early 1990s, (when First Comics closed). New Badger titles were released sporadically over the years by Mike Baron, through Dark Horse Comics, Image Comics, IDW Publishing, Devil's Due Publishing and a BlueWater Comics crossover. And now back to 1First Comics…

Badger is Norbert Sykes, Vietnam War vet suffering from a multiple personality disorder, with Badger, as one of his personalities, an urban vigilante who could talk to animals. But he is not alone in that head. A now, forty two years after his first appearance, he is returning again in a new series written by his original creator. But, to be sure, no animals were harmed in the making of this comic book.

