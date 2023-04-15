Mike Grover Auctions Deeply Dave Webcomic For Print to Henry Holt Deeply Dave is the debut middle-grade graphic novel adapted from the animated webcomic Deeply Dave by Mike Grover and published by Grovertoons.

Deeply Dave is the debut middle-grade graphic novel adapted from the animated webcomic Deeply Dave by Mike Grover and published by Grovertoons. It tells the story of a deep sea diver Dave plunges into the abyss to save his astronaut mom from the monsters that lurk below, suchas the 'Big Doom' and, while searching the aquatic darkness, learns from some surprising allies the true meaning of friendship.

Brian Geffen at Henry Holt has bought Deeply Dave at auction, and will be published in 2025. Mike Grover's agent Chad Luibl at Janklow & Nesbit negotiated the deal for world rights.

Henry Holt and Company is an American book publishing company based in New York City and one of the oldest publishers in the United States. It was founded in 1866 by Henry Holt and Frederick Leypold and currently, the company publishes in the fields of American and international fiction, biography, history and politics, science, psychology, and health, as well as books for children's literature. In the US, it operates under Macmillan Publishers.

Janklow & Nesbit has been in business since 1973 and is one of the largest and most powerful literary agencies in the world, with offices in New York and London. Since its inception, the company states that they have has prided themselves on the diversity of its clients, who are defined by their quality rather than any over-riding editorial ethos, and who range from the literary to the commercial.

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century, and the future readers of the medium are being formed and created right here, right now.