Mike Hawthorne Posts Royalty Statement For Comic Book, Goes Viral

Comic book creator Mike Hawthorne tweeted a recent payment slip from an unnamed comic book publisher, saying "I'm not trying to spill any tea, but this is why many comic artists die poor and cynical." It shows royalties from a comic book totalling $354.65 with deductions for prior payments and advances for $353.21 leaving a total of $1.44 payable to the creator.

But how much were those advance payments? And when were they made? How much is yet to be paid off? Hawthorne states "That advance was earned back many years back. The advance was very meager to begin with… that tax on the advance (the 350ish dollars) is on an advance that would have been earned back many years ago. This is a decade+ old collected book… This book sold well for years. This book made money years upon years ago. Got optioned for a movie too."

Mike Hawthone has more recently switched to Kickstarter campaigns to fund his work. But as he points out "I just wrapped up my 8th campaign, with more on the way. But shit man, I could make more at Amazon or selling hotdogs." As the tweet went viral, Mike Hawthorne posted "Wow, I wish you folks liked my art this much". It also helped that Stephen King retweeted it.

Lots of people wondering what the book is, and Mike Hawthorne isn't saying. But Bleeding Cool will, it's 3 Days In Europe, written with Antony Johnston, published by Oni Press in 2002, Jennifer Garner was attached to produce and play the co-lead alongside Hugh Jackman in 2008, and in 2009, Dan McDermott was writing the script. That was some time ago, of course. It remains one of my favourite comic books. You can buy a copy here – though how much of that will reach Johnston and Hawthorne is pretty much up in the air. You can rather find Mike Hawthorne's crowdfunded campaigns here when he has them and his previous successful campaign projects for sale here, and his Patreon right here.

Oh yes, and he is drawing the main Batman comic book for DC Comics. So he should be okay. Still, $1.44 of royalty…

Three Days in Europe

Jack loves his job as an ad exec. Jack also loves rock and roll. He especially loves QED. Finally, Jack loves Jill. Jill loves her job at the art gallery. She loves the unique visions and most of all Jill loves Jack. But love is never easy and lately things have been rocky for the couple. Fortunately, Jack has the perfect solution! He's planned the vacation of Jill's dreams—Paris, for a weekend over Valentine's Day, with passes to an invite-only gallery showing—it'll be a complete surprise. Jill's been busy too. She's booked them both a secret trip to London with tickets to a very special QED show. There's just one problem—both trips are scheduled to start the same night! When an airport mishap sends the couple to different destinations, Jack ends up in the middle of a dastardly plot to hijack the gallery's prize exhibit. Meanwhile, Jill ends up in London and before too long she's on the arm of one of the guys in the band! Can Jack and Jill find their way out of their respective predicaments and back into each other's arms?