Mike Mignola Returns To Drawing Comics With Something New

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola tweeted out a tease, "It's been a while but, yes, I am finally drawing a comic again." With the following image;

Mike Mignola created Hellboy at Dark Horse Comics, as part of a shared universe of titles including B.P.R.D., Abe Sapien, Lobster Johnson, Witchfinder and various spinoffs. He has also created other supernatural and paranormal-themed titles for Dark Horse including Baltimore, Joe Golem and The Amazing Screw-On Head.

Prior to 1994 Mignola's career had been spent doing work-for-hire illustration for corporate publishers. That year, Dark Horse Comics released Hellboy: Seed of Destruction, Mignola's creator-owned project. Since then all Hellboy stories have been written by Mignola though other artists began to draw them. Makoma in 2006 was the first Hellboy story not drawn by Mignola, featuring Richard Corben. Other artists on Hellboy have included Jason Shawn Alexander, Kevin Nowlan, Scott Hampton and Duncan Fegredo. Mike Mignola returned as the full-time artist for Hellboy in 2012 for the series' conclusion, Hellboy in Hell., but has not drawn Hellboy comics -r any comics – in ten years. Now it seems, however, that he is back.

And to Ryan Uhl's question "Is this comic "From the World of Hellboy"?" Mike Mignola replied "It is not."