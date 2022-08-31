Mike Pasciullo's Along Came A Rhino In Amazing Fantasy #1000

In today's Amazing Fantasy #1000, there is a tribute to Mike Pasciullo, the former Senior Vice President of Marvel Television & Entertainment, Marketing & Publicity, who died earlier in June this year, at the age of 50. We recorded the memories and tributes of his contemporaries, but today's Amazing Fantasy #1000 includes a story that Mike Pascuillo wrote but was never published introducing a new hero called Rhino. That's right, a hero… Along Came A Rhino by Mike Pascuillo, Todd Nauck, Rachelle Rosenberg and Joe Sabino. With the following introduction;

In the midst of production on AMAZING FANTASY #1000, the Marvel Family lost one of its favorite sons, Mike Pasciullo. Mike worked a quarter decade here at Marvel, most recently as the Big Kahuna of Marketing. That might not have been his official title, but it sums up him and his role. Mike bled Marvel red, and if you've noticed a Marvel event in the last eighteen years or had a memorable experience at a Marvel booth at a convention, it's because of Mike and the environment he helped create with those who worked with him. Mike was incredibly creative, endlessly supportive, and wonderfully collaborative in everything he did. He was also always generous with his time, and his compassion for everyone he met showed in both his work and in his life. Furthermore, he was the most fun person ever. He was both large and larger than life and was the sort of person who, despite being born in 1972, gave you the feeling that he'd always existed. So, when Mike passed away on June 22nd, it felt extra wrong and incongruous. We miss Mike so much here at Marvel and felt moved to memorialize him in these pages. Many years ago, MikeMike Pascuillo pitched a Spider-Man miniseries that he would write. For various reasons, the project did not get off the ground, but Mike had written all five issues regardless. The following five pages are a scene from Mike's series—drawn, colored, and lettered in his honor by some of his friends. We found it moving and thought you might too.

Thank you for everything. Mike, and rest in peace.

MIKE PASCIULLO 1972-2022