Mike Perkins Draws The First Knight For Thought Bubble

Mike Perkins draws original art pieces for The Bat-Man: The First Knight hardcover, exclusively at Thought Bubble this weekend.

Article Summary Mike Perkins creates original art for The Bat-Man: First Knight at Thought Bubble.

Exclusive headshots for First Knight collections are available for con attendees.

The Bat-Man: First Knight hardcover published by DC Comics captures Batman's start.

Perkins and Jurgens reimagine Batman against the backdrop of 1939 Gotham unrest.

Mike Perkins writes that he is "illustrating the original headshots to go into the FIRST KNIGHT collections in time for Thought Bubble: The Yorkshire Comic Art Festival. I'll have a few without sketches, too (£25) but if you want an original sketch one (£75) put aside…only for con attendees for now…then let me know."

The Bat-Man: First Knight by Dan Jurgens and Mike Perkins was published this year in serialised form for the 85th anniversary of Batman, looking at the character in his earliest days of creation (and spelling). It has now been collected in hardcover form and was published last week by DC Comics. But if you want one of these with an original Bat-Man sketch by Mike Perkins in it, you will have to go to Harrogate this weekend for Thought Bubble…

THE BAT-MAN FIRST KNIGHT HC (MR)

(W) Dan Jurgens (A/CA) Mike Perkins

BATMAN REIMAGINED BY LEGENADRY CREATORS DAN JURGENS AND MIKE PERKINS! The year is 1939. The place? Gotham City. The world, still reeling from the horrors of the First World War, is on the brink of tipping into an even more gruesome conflict, as fascism is on the march—and gathering strength in America's darkest corners. A series of violent murders has begun and the recent emergence of the mysterious vigilante known as The Bat-Man has the power brokers of the city living in fear of institutional collapse. All of the evidence defies logic: the perpetrators are all men who died in the electric chair. But when the Bat-Man comes face to face with one of these sickening anomalies, he barely escapes with his life-throwing into question his ability to survive in a world that is brutally evolving around him! Legendary writer Dan Jurgens and superstar artist Mike Perkins return to the earliest days of the Dark Knight, depicting a world paralyzed by anxiety and a desperate populace crying out for release! Collects THE BAT-MAN: FIRST KNIGHT #1-3. Retail: $29.99 In-Store Date: 11/5/2024

