Mike Turner's Ekos Vol 1, Finally, in Aspen's August 2025 Solicits

Mike Turner and Geoff Johns' Ekos Vol 1, by by J. T. Krul, Alex Konat and Mark Roslan, finally, in Aspen's August 2025 solicitations

Article Summary Ekos Vol 1 launches August 2025 as Aspen's long-awaited new universe, decades after first teased.

Created by Michael Turner and Geoff Johns, Ekos unites icons Grell, Aspen Matthews, and Grace.

Produced by David Maisel, with covers by Turner, Alex Konat, and Joe Quesada, plus Aspen’s all-star team.

Ekos has seen rare previews, SDCC exclusives, and crowdfunding before its full graphic novel debut.

Taking the back cover of what may possibly be the final Diamond Previews catalogue out this week, it's also Aspen's first ever Diamond Previews cover. Ah, well, at least they got in at the end with Ekos, the new comic book series finally coming to publication after a gestation period of decades, with Geoff Johns and the late Michael Turner being at its birth. Now with the first issue being published in Aspel's August 2025 solicits and solicitations, by J. T. Krul, Alex Konat and Mark Roslan. And being masterminded by Marvel Studios Founding Chairman David Maisel. And a cover by Joe Quesada too.

EKOS VOL 1 #1 CVR A TURNER

ASPEN MLT INC

JUN251068

JUN251069 – EKOS VOL 1 #1 CVR B KONAT

JUN251070 – EKOS VOL 1 #1 CVR C RETAILER VAR QUESADA

(W) J. T. Krul (A) Alex Konat, Mark Roslan (CA) Michael Turner

Comic book industry superstars & entertainment icons come together for the dawn of an amazing new universe…EKOS!!

EKOS introduces a new superstar in Grell, who embarks on a quest to discover the world of EKOS. On his journey, Grell encounters many of the beloved characters from Michael Turner's legacy, including superstars Aspen Matthews (FATHOM) and Grace (SOULFIRE), as they join forces with Grell on a shared mission. This marks the first time these characters have all come together in the same universe!

Produced by Marvel Studios Founding Chairman David Maisel comes a new universe inspired by the art & creations of legends Michael Turner & Geoff Johns and features an Aspen Comics All-Star creative team of J.T. Krul, Alex Konat, Mark Roslan, Peter Steigerwald and Josh Reed!

Featuring covers by Alex Konat, Michael Turner and former Marvel Comics EIC Joe Quesada, this is sure to be THE biggest direct market event of 2025!

In Shops: Aug 13, 2025

Ekos was originally planned as a comic book by Michael Turner and Geoff Johns was scheduled to follow shortly after Soulfire, and 2003 saw a Pittsburgh Convention Ekos Preview published, limited to just 750 copies, but the comic wasn't released prior to Turner's death in 2008.

In 2021, Aspen published Michael Turner Creations, which included a short, introductory story of Ekos.

And at San Diego Comic-Con in 2023, they published the 20th Anniversary Edition Ekos San Diego Comic Con 2023 Exclusive Preview, limited to only 1000 copies (but still available), again with the Ekos story by Geoff Johns and Michael Turner.

Former chairman of Marvel Studios, David Maisel, announced that he was plotting a new universe of stories from his Mythos Studios, focused on Ekos. He has Mythos president and CEO Clint Kisker, formerly president of MWM, an advisory group for former Marvel execs Joe Quesada and Jeremy Latcham for The Ekos Universe. And investors include Hybe, Ron Burkle, Nicolas Berggruen, Jim Breyer, Sfermion, Krafton, and Digital. Defined as "Avatar meets Marvel" across live-action, animation and gaming, anchored by a series of Ekos films, but that universe would not follow the original story by Ekos and Turner.

And then for San Diego Comic-Con 2024, a panel, a booth and a new launch of this solicited coming. Which, being published in August, probably means a San Diego debut in July… Ekos Volume 1 is made up from Ekos' first three comics, including Ekos #1, that, compiled together, make up a 128-page graphic novel, and both formats will be available together side by side and was crowdfunded on Kickstarter…

