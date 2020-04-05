Mile High Comics Offers 65% Off With Virus Code

Mile High Comics is the longest-running, best known mail-order seller of comic books. Owned by Chuck Rozanski, as MyComicShop shuts down from selling online, they are ramping up. They are giving 65% off their standard back-issue prices. A well as free shipping for $60 in the USA and $150 internationally. You just have to use the codeword VIRUS. Subtle choice there, Chuck.

Mile High Comics is also selling comics by the pound, themed mixed bags $20 to $40 each for five pounds worth. Themes include Dark Horse, Marvel, Dollar Comics, or the letters of the alphabet. A, B, C and D go for $30 each.

Mile High Comics under the drum

In his latest newsletter, Rozanski says "I am feeling really wiped out this afternoon, as I imagine many of you are, too. The constant drumbeat of news about the spread of the Coronavirus is very much like watching a slow-motion train wreck. You know on a rational basis that you should look away, but the latest development draws you back into the abyss. It is very wearing…

"The good news from Denver is that the six of us still working here at Mile High Comics are still pulling and shipping vast numbers of online orders for our clients. Including a slew of the 5 lb "Mystery Boxes" that proven to be so popular during this time of involuntary quarantines around the nation. Those orders have been a Godsend for our Mile High Comics staff. They have allowed us to at least keep a core of our people employed, despite the closure of our Jason St. Mega-Store. Our sincere thanks are extended to everyone who has placed an order with us during the past ten days. Thank you helping us to survive."

"Just in case you had not already heard, I put some extremely generous discounts into effect for everyone last week. Including a 65% off VIRUS codeword sale on all ten million+ of our back issue comics and magazines. Only new issues, a few variants, and our professionally-graded issues are excluded. All of our back issue graphic novels, trade paperbacks, and comics hardbacks are on sale for you right now, too. No codeword needed on books as those 50% off discounts are posted for you right on our website."

Mile High Comics food banks

He also talked about the charitable work Mile High Comics is doing right now. He stated that "all of us took time out this morning to help "Feeding Denver's Hungry" to unload the 12,000 lbs of food that they picked up at the Food Bank of the Rockies this morning. That food will be distributed to our 1,000+ elderly, disabled, and economically disadvantaged clients tomorrow morning, outside the Colorado Coalition For The Homeless. Love is love."

Bleeding Cool intends to look at how the comics market is changing in the light of the current market climate. Feel free to let me know of any interesting moves, in that regard at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.