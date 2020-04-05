MyComicShop.Com No Longer Taking New Orders

MyComicShop is one of the largest online comic book stores in the world. But it is not just bricks and mortar stores that have been closing with the current situation. MyComicShop has announced that it too will be suspending all new orders, as a result of shutdown orders in the state of Texas.

Their front page has now updated to contain the statement "we are temporarily closed in accordance with coronavirus mitigation orders from the governor of Texas. At this time we are only accepting preorder/subscription orders. We are not accepting orders for new or back issue comics at this time. Please see MyComicShop status updates for more."

MyComicShop – a little history

Lone Star Comics was a chain of comic book stores located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in north central Texas. It was established as a mail-order company in 1961 by fanzine publisher and entrepreneur Buddy Saunders. Lone Star opened its first store in 1977, eventually operating a chain of nine retail outlets in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. While still maintaining business locally, the company returned to its mail-order roots in the early 2000s, this time as an online subscription and back-issue service. In 2008 they took this further and went on-line only. The store sold off their various locations, closing the final one in the fall of 2013. Lone Star became solely MyComicShop and increased their marketshare with a large online advertising spend. A policy that continues to this day.

As it stands, rival Mile High Comics remains open, as does DCBS and Midtown Comics. On top of that, many smaller stores that have remained either open or accessible are looking to up their online game right now. Bleeding Cool intends to look at how this market is changing in the light of the current market climate. Feel free to let me know of any interesting moves, in that regard at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.