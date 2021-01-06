Miles Morales' Father Changes His Name From Jefferson Davis

Jefferson Davis was President of the Confederate States from 1861 to 1865. He previously represented Mississippi in the United States Senate and the House of Representatives before the American Civil War and previously served as the United States Secretary of War from 1853 to 1857 under President Franklin Pierce. Before the American Civil War, he operated a large cotton plantation in Mississippi and claimed ownership of over a hundred enslaved people. In the aftermath of President Lincoln's death, President Andrew Johnson issued a $100,000 reward for Davis's capture and accused him of helping to plan the assassination. He was captured by Union forces in 1865. Imprisoned expecting trial for treason, he was pardoned in 1868 by Johnson.

So it was a curious decision for Brian Michael Bendis to give that name to Miles Morales's father, the new Spider-Man of the Marvel Universe, back in the days of Ultimate Spider-Man. And it's a name that has been queried over the years, again and again, in several media.

In today's Miles Morales: Spider-Man however, that's coming to an end. Jefferson Davis is taking his wife's name, shortening his first, and becoming Jeff Morales.

Brian Michael Bendis hasn't spoken much about the choice, but I understand that in now-lost message board posts, it was attributed to a friend of Brian's growing up. Saladin Ahmed is walking it back now – and it also allows Jeff to pay tribute to his dead brother, Aaron Davis' wishes.

Although, of course, it's not like Aaron Davis didn't also have issues.

But more on Miles and Starling to come. Miles Morales: Sp0der-Man #22 by Saladin Ahmed, Natacha Bustos, David Curiel and Cory Petit is published by Marvel Comics today.

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #22

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200570

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Natacha Bustos (CA) Taurin Clarke

• The Battle with Ultimatum is over, but Miles and his family will bear the scars for the rest of their lives.

• A day with Starling may raise Miles' spirits, but there's always another shoe dropping. Rated T In Shops: Jan 06, 2021 SRP: $3.99