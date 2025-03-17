Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: miles morales, spider-man

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #31 Preview: Deadpool Double Trouble

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #31 hits stores on Wednesday as our young hero finds himself caught between multiple Deadpools and a mysterious puppet master pulling the strings.

"POOLS OF BLOOD" – PART FOUR! The enemy of Spider-Man's enemy is…DEADPOOL? But first, Spidey and the Deadpools have to settle a score. Should Miles Morales survive THIS fight…he'll have to face the terrifying threat pulling all these strings!

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #31

by Cody Ziglar & Luigi Zagaria, cover by Federico Vicentini

"POOLS OF BLOOD" – PART FOUR! The enemy of Spider-Man's enemy is…DEADPOOL? But first, Spidey and the Deadpools have a score to settle. Should Miles Morales survive THIS fight…he'll have to face the terrifying threat pulling all these strings!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 19, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620483003111

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620483003121 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #31 FRANY INVISIBLE! VARIANT [DVS] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620483003131 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #31 SARA PICHELLI MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT [DVS] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

