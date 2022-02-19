Miles Morales: Spider-Man #35 Preview: Hit Him in the Server

Miles and Shift may need to resort to a cyber-attack to take down The Assessor in this preview of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #35. Check out the preview below.
Miles Morales: Spider-Man #35
by Saladin Ahmed & Michele Bandini & Luigi Zagaria, cover by Taurin Clarke
BEYOND TIE-IN! The Space Stone-Host QUANTUM and the ASSESSOR are back – you know it doesn't bode well for Miles or Shift. Their only hope? The Beyond Corporation.
Marvel | Marvel Universe
