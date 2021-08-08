Milestone Returns Some More with a Preview of Hardware Season One #1

DC Comics' Milestone relaunch continues with Hardware Season One #1, in stores on Tuesday. Denys Cowan is on board for this one along with Brandon Thomas and Bill Sienkiewicz, and we've got a preview for you to check out below.

HARDWARE SEASON ONE #1 (OF 6)

DC Comics

(W) Brandon Thomas (A) Denys Cowan, Bill Sienkiewicz (CA) Mateus Manhanini

Curtis Metcalf was the brightest shining star of Alva Industries, a brilliant scientist mentored by Edwin Alva since childhood…until the failures of Alva technology at the Big Bang disaster threatened to destroy the company, and Alva needed a scapegoat. Now Curtis is on the run from the Dakota police department…but a man as smart—and paranoid—as Curtis takes precautions. With a nearly indestructible suit of armor and remarkable inventions that he never handed over to Alva, Curtis stands determined to do much more than clear his name…he's going to take the fight back to Alva himself! Writer Brandon Thomas (Future State: Aquaman, Excellence) is joined by Hardware's co-creator and Milestone founder Denys Cowan to open a legendary new chapter in the story of the Milestone Universe's most complicated man! Is a better world on his mind? Or just a world built for him?

In Shops: 8/10/2021

SRP: $3.99