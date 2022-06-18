Milestones in History #1 Preview: Better Late Than Never

DC Comics celebrates Black History Month in the most comics way possible in this preview of Milestones in History #1: four months late! Check out the preview below.

MILESTONES IN HISTORY #1

DC Comics

1221DC044

1221DC045 – Milestones in History #1 Doug Braithwaite Cover – $9.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) ChrisCross

Written by Reginald Hudlin, Pat Charles, Tananarive Due, Karyn Parsons, Alice Randall, Toure, and others

Art by Ray-Anthony Height, Jamal Igle, Arvell Jones, Dominike Domo Stanton, Ron Wilson, and others

The Dakota Universe is built on the shoulders of giants—and it is time for their stories to be told! In this massive oversize special, a who's who of talent from many disciplines tell the tales of trailblazing Black and African figures throughout every era of humanity! From the realms of literature, aviation, music, dance, military conquest, and more, the history of the world is Black history, and this special aims to prove it! Plus, don't miss the shocking final-page reveal that points to the future of the Milestone Universe line!

In Shops: 6/21/2022

SRP: $9.99

