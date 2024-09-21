Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Fantagraphics | Tagged: caravaggio, milo manara

Milo Manara's Caravaggio in Fantagraphics' December 2024 Solicits

Fantagraphics are rto publish Milo Manara's Caravaggio in English as part of a new paperback line in their December 2024 solicits

The Milo Manara Signature Edition is a new publishing line from Fantagraphics, featuring the work of Italian comic book master Milo Manara in an affordable paperback format rather than the usual coffee table hardcovers. And starting with Volume 1 of his most recent epic about the 16th-century painter and murderer Caravaggio, in Fantagraphics' December 2024 solicits and solicitations below. The second volume in English to follow in the spring. The first was originally published in Italian in 2015, and the second in 2019. Manara is still working on the third.

CARAVAGGIO THE PALLETTE AND THE SWORD TP VOL 01

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

OCT241610

(W) Milo Manara (A / CA) Milo Manara

Discover the bawdy, swashbuckling life of one of the greatest painters in history through Milo Manara's passionate and personal tribute to his artistic idol.

Caravaggio: The Palette and the Sword Volume 1 is the first half of Milo Manara's two-volume epic biography of the hot-tempered Italian master painter. It depicts Caravaggio's early years in Rome as he struggles to capture truth on canvas, only to have his art condemned to be burned by the Church. He then is forced to flee the city when he kills a man in righteous fury over the death of a prostitute.

The two volumes of Caravaggio mark the return of Manara to U.S. readers and the debut of Fantagraphics' new series, The Milo Manara Signature Edition, featuring affordable paperbacks of maestro Manara's internationally acclaimed work. (Volume 2 will follow in Spring 2025.) Discover the bawdy, swashbuckling life of one of the greatest painters in history through Manara's passionate, personal tribute to his artistic idol, Michelangelo Merisi, whom the world would come to know as Caravaggio.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

LOVE & ROCKETS MAGAZINE #16 (MR)

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

OCT241606

(W) Gilbert Hernandez, Jaime Hernandez (A / CA) Jaime Hernandez

This issue of Love and Rockets features none other than love, and rockets! On the Gilbert side of the ledger, Guadalupe and Steve romp through the snow, their mutual love in abundant evidence! In Jaime's multiverse, Princess Anima is in the fight of her life (again) as we careen toward the end of her saga.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

POCKET FULL OF RAIN AND OTHER STORIES HC EXPANDED ED

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

OCT241611

(W) Jason (A / CA) Jason

Leading off with the eponymous novella-length thriller, "A Pocketful of rain" is drawn with realistic human beings instead of Jason's trademark blank-faced animal characters-a true revelation for longtime fans. This collection showcases three distinct styles: the artist's earliest "realistic" drawing style (used to unsettling effect in some particularly creepy stories), an intermediate "bighead" cartoony style that still features humans (used for both humor and drama), and the "funny animal" style he's now best known for.

Readers who love Jason's anthropomorphic style won't be disappointed, though. Also included is several tales drawn in that fashion, featuring (among other things) Death, a guy waiting for a bus, and croquet-playing nuns; over 40 "daily strip" format gags; a trio of hilarious parodies of other pop media work including Corto Meowtese and an elaborate riff on Basil Wolverton's Spacehawk done Jason style; and much more.

This new and expanded edition also collects all the images from the limited Swedish edition of Pop!, a collection of Jason's wildly ingenious and graphically pixelated single page pop culture homages. Modern Art meets pop cult, channeled through Jason's keen sense of humor and atmosphere. In this gallery, readers see the cartoonist's takes on Hopper, Magritte, and Kahlo; Moebius, Pratt, and Hergé; musicians like Tom Waits and David Bowie; and many more combinations, tributes, and send-ups. Of special interest are his delightfully ghoulish re-workings of Ernie Bushmiller's Nancy, blending in works from David Lynch, Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver, and, of course, the paintings of Sluggo Picasso. Plus, a key to deciphering all of Jason's roguish and inspired takes.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

MACANUDO THE WAY OF THE PENGUIN HC

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

OCT241612

(W) Liniers (A / CA) Liniers

The third collection of the English-language run of the internationally beloved newspaper

strip. For lovers of Mutts, Krazy Kat and Calvin & Hobbes.

Children reading to cats, penguins imagining the impossibility of alien life not including them, imaginary friends romping in the forest, horror-movie characters looking for friends, cartoons experiencing the awkwardness of zoom calls, witches frustrated over a Netflix lag on their crystal balls…

Liniers mixes his repertory cast of fantasy and child characters with one-offs to express whatever happens to be on his mind that day. While the touches of real life are always intermixed among his whimsical world, the spirit of imagination and love of nature only becomes more heightened in many of these strips which run from early 2020 into 2021. Handsome, landscape-format hardcovers with debossed covers showcase Liniers' beautiful, full-color cartooning in the way it deserves. The influence of Krazy Kat and Mutts extends beyond the tone, charm, and humanity of the content to formal playfulness, and these books are the best way to appreciate the full range of the work.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

DARKWING DUCK HC MARINATED MYSTERY VOL 5

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

OCT241615

(W) Various (A) Various

Darkwing and Gizmoduck face a sinister chef and some rival superheroes in a wild Disney Afternoon comics collection also including Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers, DuckTales, and more!

From Disney Adventures and its Gen-X sister magazines come tales of epic thrills and chills! Darkwing, Gosalyn, and the gang are back in more classic tales from Disney Adventures magazine and around the world! In "Marinated Mystery," St. Canard gets hexed by hypnotic haute cuisine… and Launchpad unleashes a recipe for disaster! Then Chip, Dale, and Gadget Hackwrench face Scottish scares in "The Ghastly Goat of Quiver Moor" … and Darkwing meets wild heroic wannabes in "Super-Union Blues"! Plus DuckTales, Goof Troop, Gummi Bears, and more!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

LIFE SUCKS TP

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

OCT241620

(W) Jessica Abel, Gabe Soria (A) Warren Pleece

A timeless goth love triangle/coming-of-age story from a trio of acclaimed comics creators. "I'm psyched. I'm totally psyched. I'm not a loser… Who the hell am I kidding?"

Life sucks for Dave Miller – he's broke, girlfriendless, and stuck in a dead-end job. Really dead-end: Dave is the night manager at the Last Stop, LA's finest vampire-owned and operated, allnight convenience store. Facing an eternity of turning hot dogs and restocking blood broth for his crappy boss and Vampire Master, the future looks about as appealing as the sunrise. It's bad enough that Dave is clinging to his days as a vegetarian and refusing to feed off humans, leaving him weak as a kitten. But when he finds himself competing with psychotic surfer-vamp Wes for the affections of Rosa, a beautiful mortal flirting with the dark side, unlife gets about as sucky as it possibly can. Originally published in 2008, Fantagraphics is proud to bring this YA classic back into print with a new edition. Veteran comics creators Jessica Abel (Trish Trash: Rollergirl of Mars), Gabe Soria (Batman '66), and Warren Pleece (Incognegro) have crafted a timeless goth love triangle/coming-of-age story that garnered awards and accolades when initially published, including the 2009 YALSA Top Ten Graphic Novels for Teens list.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

DAMNED

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

OCT241622

(W) Eric Haven (A / CA) Eric Haven

From cult favorite Eric Haven (Vague Tales, Compulsive Comics) comes this delightfully demented one-shot of pure comic book bliss! Ham-loving Ned has fancied Meg Tempera since they met at the toy convention, but Meg's head is elsewhere. Especially with all the weird dreams she's been having. Who is the brutal assassin, Deathika? Who are the Collective? Is this real life? Is this the ultimate fate of the soul of humanity? Unceasing, horrifying threats attacking from all sides? Those answers to come, plus: Modern boating! Psychotherapy! And ham sandwiches for everyone!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

PRINCE VALIANT HC VOL 29 1993-1994

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

OCT241625

(W) Various (A) Various

In the latest volume of Fantagraphics' ambitious reprinting of Hal Foster's immortal masterpiece, another milestone in the life of Prince Valiant.

The wedding of Karen and Vanni! The adventures of three queens and a princess! Val and Sir Gawain in North Africa! A traitor in control of Aleta's Misty Isles! Siege on top of siege! Val's quest for the truth-compelling Shield of Achilles! Plus, Prince Valiant scholar and translator Dr. Uwe Baumann on Prince Valiant in the early 1990s. Universally acclaimed as the most stunningly gorgeous adventure comic strip of all time, Prince Valiant ran for 35 years under the virtuoso pen of its creator, Hal Foster. Starring a daring and gallant young hero, the series features epic sword fights, elaborate scenes of pomp and pageantry, and breathless plotting that always leaves the reader wanting more. Fantagraphics' deluxe editions, each collecting two years' worth of Sunday strips, boast superbly restored artwork that captures every delicate line and chromatic nuance of Foster's art.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

