Mindless Speculation: Jacqueline McGee In Immortal Hulk (Spoilers) #spoilers #jacquelinemcgee #immortalhulk #hulk #marvel #comics #alewing #joebennett

This is the solicitation for Immortal Hulk #44 by Al Ewing and Joe Bennett, now shifted forward from February 2021 to March 2021.

IMMORTAL HULK #44

MARVEL COMICS

DEC200558

(W) Al Ewing (A) Joe Bennett (CA) Alex Ross

In New York, the U-Foes are hunting a weakened Hulk – with the one thing that can kill him for good. In New Mexico, the new Sasquatch faces something even weirder than he is. Something very strange is happening to Jacqueline McGee. And far above the world, HENRY PETER GYRICH watches… Rated T+In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $3.99

The inclusion of Henry Peter Gyrich in both this title and in Al Ewing's upcoming S.W.O.R.D. – and the description of this place of observation, suggests some kind of continuity crossover between the two books. But what does it say about Jacqueline McGee?

Based on Jack McGee, the reporter character from the Hulk TV series in the seventies, Jacqueline McGee first appeared in Immortal Hulk #1, revealing that her childhood home was destroyed by the Hulk when she was 15-years-old. As a reporter working for the Arizona Herald, McGee began following the Hulk around the country.

She also got to confront the Hulk, leading to this question being asked in Immortal Hulk #5.

Picked up again, when they both found themselves in Hell together in Immortal Hulk #11.

Because if you can't be frank and open in Hell, well, when can you be?

So, Jacqueline McGee wants the power of The Hulk.

And would step into a gamma radiation machine to get it.

After not appearing in The Immortal Hulk for a while, she returned in a recent issue. And now, "something very strange is happening to Jacqueline McGee". Could she, after all this time, be about to get her wish? Al Ewing has talked about ending The Immortal Hulk with issue 50. Calling the series The Immortal Hulk is a bit like calling the Titanic "unsinkable". The hubris suggests that it will end with the death of the Hulk, or at least Bruce Bannner – for real this time. No backsies, no green revolving door. But "Immortal" may also refer to the idea of the Hulk living in, embodied by someone else.

Could Jacqueline McGee be about to be a new Hulk? The new Hulk? Just mindless speculation…