Mindless Speculation: Will Jane Foster Be The New Phoenix?

This is just Mindless Speculation. Treat it like nothing else. But we know that in an upcoming issue of The Avengers, the Phoenix Force will gain a new host in the Marvel Universe. A host who is going to stick. And much is being made of the mystery of who she is.

What if it is Jane Foster? It was current Avengers writer Jason Aaron, who made Jane Foster into the new Thor when Thor Odinson was considered unworthy to wield Mjolnir. After that, it was Jason Aaron who recast Jane Foster as the new Valkyrie in her own series. And it is Jason Aaron who, in April, when we get the new Phoenix, is creating a new Mighty Valkyries series, with a focus on other Valkyries, not just Jane Foster. Might this be an opportunity for Jane to find another role? From the harbinger of death to the symbol of death and rebirth? After all, Jane Foster is going to be a lot more prominent, as Natalie Portman takes on the role of Thor in the movie Thor: Love And Thunder.

Now, this is just mindless speculation, based on nothing else but supposition. But… maybe? Here are the solicitations for April's issues, as well as this week's Avengers #42, with the preview…

AVENGERS #44

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Javi Garron (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

ENTER THE PHOENIX: THE FIERY FINALE!

ENTER THE PHOENIX: THE FIERY FINALE!

It all comes down to this. The final battle to decide who will wield the awesome cosmic power of the Phoenix Force. You don't want to miss… the debut of the all-new Phoenix!

MIGHTY VALKYRIES #1 (OF 5)

(W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A/CA) Mattia De Iulis

JANE FOSTER GETS A FRESH START – AND ALLIES BOTH NEW AND OLD!

JANE FOSTER GETS A FRESH START – AND ALLIES BOTH NEW AND OLD!

Jane Foster believed she was the only Valkyrie left – but the fight against Knull, the King in Black, proved her wrong. Now the Valkyries must redefine their roles in a changing world – and Asgard's not going to make it easy. When Loki comes to Jane with rumors of a beast stalking the souls of Midgard, she leaps into action – but she's not the only one after the strange wolf's hide. She'll need backup…but her ancient coworker has other priorities. Years ago, the warrior made a promise to a woman she loved. And now, it's time to follow through. Get the real story behind the Marvel Universe's newest star – and don't miss the start of an all-new epic adventure from powerhouses Jason Aaron, Torunn Gr nbekk and Mattia de Iulis!

AVENGERS #42

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Luca Maresca (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

THE BATTLE TO DECIDE THE ALL-NEW PHOENIX RAGES ON!

THE BATTLE TO DECIDE THE ALL-NEW PHOENIX RAGES ON!

Who will wield the destructive cosmic power of the Phoenix Force? Namor will stop at nothing to be the fiery victor. The Black Panther worries as much about victory as he does defeat. Jane Foster knows what it means to carry on a powerful legacy. The She-Hulk cannot be stopped. And the Orb has a giant, creepy eyeball for a head!