Avengers #44 Changes Description To Debut Marvel's New Phoenix

When Avengers #44 was solicited by Marvel Comics for April, Bleeding Cool noted that it looked a little special. Especially with that silhouette.

AVENGERS #44

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN WEAVER

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

ENTER THE PHOENIX: THE FIERY FINALE!

As the greatest heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe are trapped within the battle to decide the all-new Phoenix – a bloody battle that has narrowed to a handful of desperate combatants. Thor leads the rest of the Avengers in the fight to contain the Phoenix Force on Earth, in a quest complicated by the Thunder God's own mysterious connection to the cosmic firebird. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

We reckoned that this was the first appearance of the new Phoenix of the Marvel Universe and their identity had yet to be revealed. Well, Marvel has now updated that solicitation text after enquiries from retailers citing the Bleeding Cool article. The copy has now been changed to the following.

It all comes down to this. The final battle to decide who will wield the awesome cosmic power of the Phoenix Force. You don't want to miss… the debut of the all-new Phoenix!Rated T+In Shops: Apr 07, 2021 SRP: $3.99

So that's our original story nicely confirmed then. And what are the odds that the as-yet-unrevealed Peach Momoko variant covers will also portray the new Phoenix host in all her blazing glory? And just who is the person with the tied back hair, with a little that has made itself loose? We may run the numbers on that one later as well. No voting on this one, however.