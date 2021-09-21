Miracle Molly As A Fable Of Work-For-Hire And Creator-Owned Comics?

It's Miracle Molly time! James Tynion IV is quitting Batman in November, in order to focus on his creator-owned line, including his Substack Comics, The Blue Book, and The Department Of Truth: Wild Fictions. He is also using his Substack subscription to talk about his many frustrations working for DC Comcis (and the good stuff too, of course). But is he also using his comic books as well? Today sees the publication of Batman Secret Files: Miracle Molly, starring the character he created for the main Batman series and revealing the origin of his anarchist technomage, with artist Dani. And it's hard to read it as anything but. We have Mary Kowalski, working for Helios Robotics as a junior engineer, unappreciated in her role.

Looked over, ignored, her best ideas rejected in order for something to placate the here and now. And someone offering another choice. In this case, Mr Wyze of the Unsanity Collective.

As seeing the world and her place in it, in a very different way.

Even if she lives every day in a way she just can't stand any more.

And when finding one of those options, to seize the day, to make yourself be heard…

…doesn't go as well as you expected. Or at least hoped it might.

Leaving the other option to go it alone, start afresh, wipe away everything you have achieved, every memory people have of you, it's quite the gamble. But there is no other option…

That's the fear anyway. Of course, as everyone from Jack Kirby to Steve Gerber to Todd McFarlane to Mark Millar to Scott Snyder to Amanda Conner discovers that you always take some of what you were with you, even if so many people try to make people forget…

Batman Secret Files: Miracle Molly is published today by DC Comics.

