Mirka Andolfo's Un/Sacred 2nd Volume in Ablaze November 2020 Solicits

MIRKA ANDOLFOS UNSACRED VOL 2 #1 CVR A ANDOLFO (MR)

(W) Mirka Andolfo, Davide Goy (A) Gabriele Bagnoli, Pere Perez, Federica Salfo (A/CA) Mirka Andolfo

Mirka Andolfo (Mercy, Unatural, DC Bombshells) returns, bringing life to a Heaven (and a Hell) filled with humor and lovable characters!

In Un/Sacred Vol 2, Mirka invites you once again into the world of Angelina and Damiano …and Eden, the new arrival in the family! . Mirka and a super team of specially selected creators will be helping her explore the borders of this crazy and sensual universe, and the evolution of everyone's favorite angel/devil couple!

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99

CIMMERIAN HC VOL 01 (MR)

(W) Jean-David Morvan, Robert E. Howard, Regis Hautiere (A) Didier Cassegrain, Olivier Vatine (A/CA) Pierre Alary

BY CROM! Robert E. Howard's famous Cimmerian UNCENSORED! For the first time, Robert E. Howard's Conan is brought to life uncensored! Discover the true Conan, unrestrained, violent, and sexual. Read the story as he intended! The Cimmerian Vol 1 includes two complete stories, Queen of the Black Coast, and Red Nails, plus bonus material, including the original Robert E Howard prose stories, in one handsome hardcover collection!

In Queen of the Black Coast, Conan seeks refuge on a merchant ship, after being pursued for killing a judge. But soon after setting sail, the Cimmerian and his new companions face a threat: the legendary Belit, self-proclaimed Queen of the Black Coast! Soon finding himself smitten by the lovely Belit, Conan agrees to joins up with her and her crew to brutally pillage and sail the poisonous river Zarkheba, encountering ancient ruins, lost treasure, and winged, vicious monstrosities! In Red Nails, Conan finds himself in the Darfar region, whose territory is almost entirely covered by a huge forest. Here Conan pledges himself a mercenary, promising his sword to the highest bidder, fighting alongside fellow mercenary and fierce female warrior Valeria. After a clash against a terrible dragon, the two go to a strange fortified city, apparently deserted…but the duo will quickly discover that a civilization lives hidden inside, and that the citadel hides a heavy secret.

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

SRP: $24.99

GUNG HO HC VOL 01 (MR)

(W) Benjamin Von Eckartsberg (A/CA) Thomas von Kummant

:If you like THE WALKING DEAD, you'll love GUNG-HO!

In the near future, the "White Plague" has almost completely decimated humanity, and civilization is only a sweet memory. The world as a whole has become a danger zone, where survival is only possible within towns or fortified villages. Enter orphaned brothers Zack and Archer Goodwoody, troublemaking teens who have just arrived at Fort Apache, and about to learn the hard rules of integration into the colony. Outside the walls lies a hostile and deadly environment, but inside is also a dangerous place, as the boys are about to find out.

Creators Benjamin von Eckartsberg and Thomas von Kummant deliver a creative and visual tour de force with jaw-dropping artwork that will transport you to a brand new post-apocalyptic world where the tension is palpable, and the wrong move will get you killed…or worse.

GUNG-HO Volume 1 collects the first two storylines of the critically acclaimed series "Black Sheep" and "Short Circuit", along with a bonus section including cover gallery, sketches, character art, interviews and other behind-the-scenes material!

In Shops: Nov 04, 2020

SRP: $24.99

GRUMPY CAT AWFUL-LY BIG COMICS COLL GN

(W) Ben McCool, Ben Fisher, Royal McGraw, Elliot Serrano, Derek Fridolfs, Ilias Kyriazis (A) Steve Uy, Ken Haeser, Tavis Maiden, Agnes Garbowska, Michelle Nguyen, Derek Fridolfs, Ilias Kyriazis (CA) Rebekie Bennington

The World's Grumpiest Cat-and the world's most adorable internet sensation-continues to delight fans of all ages. With her ever-present pout and sassy disposition, Grumpy Cat has won the hearts of people everywhere. Now, her unbearable cuteness and infectious sourpuss are featured in a collection of comic stories. If you love the memes, the videos, and that irresistible scowl, then get ready for the wildly fun antics of Grumpy Cat. Her comic book escapades are guaranteed to make you smile… even if she's scowling!

The Grumpy Cat Awful-ly Big Comics Collection includes every (terrible) Grumpy Cat comic book story ever-in one giant (overhyped) comics collection!

In Shops: Nov 04, 2020

SRP: $19.99

CAGASTER GN VOL 05

(W) Kachou Hashimoto (A/CA) Kachou Hashimoto

Franz, having released the insects from being mentally controlled, causes chaos in the cage. To prevent Harb Adham from regaining control, Kidou and Ilie hurry to the throne room. At E-05, the fighting rages, with the defenses of the West portal falling from the assault of the coalition army. The only hope of the inhabitants now resides in the city of Azuria…

Cagaster is a thrilling shonen adventure into a strange apocalyptic universe, somewhere between Mad Max and Attack on Titan. It has been adapted into an Anime series called Cagaster of an Insect Cage by Gonzo Animation, streaming now on Netflix!

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $12.99