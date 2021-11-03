Miss Minutes From Loki TV Show To Be Part Of Marvel's Timeless

In the Loki TV show, Miss Minutes is an artificial intelligence created by He Who Remains to observe and provide aid to the Time Variance Authority. Serving as the TVA's animated mascot, she spread the organization's propaganda to its workers and Variants while also serving as the liaison between He Who Remains and the TVA's Judge Ravonna Renslayer. Voiced by Tara Strong, she has the appearance of a female anthropomorphic clock with a southern accent with a design was inspired by early 20th-century American animation.

And now she is coming to Marvel Comics with the new one-shot Timeless one-shot, which is intended to set up storylines across the Marvel comic book universe in 2022. And we know this because Marvel has listed (though not shown) a variant cover called Miss Minutes, to be drawn by Humberto Ramos.

Other clock-based promotional imagery shows Thanos wielding Mjolnir, as has previously been teased in the Thor series.

As Thor #16, saw that dream of the future revisited.

Thor's eventual death in an apocalyptic future at the hands of Thanos, wielding The Infinity Hammer – Mjolnir engraved with the six Infinity Stones – while leading an army of the dead. As previously seen in Thor #6. And then in Thor #16, seeing the final blow.

More imagery shows us Doctor Doom, presumably with the books of Darkforce.

And CBR had pages from Timeless featuring Kang, Doctor Doom and a Kang-styled warrior.

This special one-shot from writer Jed MacKay and artists Kev Walker, Greg Land, and Mark Bagley will give readers their first glimpse at what's to come next year, including new developments for the X-Men, Daredevil, Venom, the Avengers, and all the major players in the Marvel pantheon! Don't miss your chance to follow Kang the Conqueror into the very beginning of all the epic sagas, surprising revelations, and blockbuster new Marvel Comics series that everyone will be talking about in 2022! Kang the Conqueror is a warrior, a destroyer, a subjugator—but even he is subject to the whims and vicissitudes of time itself. When a parallel timeline threatens to overwrite the future that Kang has fought so long and so hard to control, the master of the ages will have no choice but to go to war with time itself, battling through days of tomorrow as he struggles to prevent the end of what is to come!

"Kang the Conqueror always knows what happens next- it's a perk of being from the 31st century. But when chronal chaos throws the future he expects into disarray, the Conqueror finds a new challenge to pit himself against- and he's delighted by it," MacKay explained. "In his adventure across the timelines, Kang will reveal things that will happen in the coming years, things that could, and things that should never. He will pit his unstoppable thirst for excellence at all costs against a foe both new and old, and destroy anything in his path to greatness- even if it is an entire world. Some futures will be revealed, others hinted at, and yet others will be annihilated- but which are which?" – CB Cebulski

"Our magnificent Marvel fans are sure to thrilled by the spectacular stories we have planned for 2022, and TIMELESS serves as its seismic setup, taking our characters to some most unexpected places – and time periods – with plenty of secrets and surprises along the way! A look at Marvel's past, present and future…it's all connected!" Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski promises. See the future of Marvel Comics unfold right before your eyes when TIMELESS #1 hits stands on December 22!

TIMELESS #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by KEV WALKER, GREG LAND & MARK BAGLEY

COVER BY KAEL NGU

On Sale 12/22

It's also worth noting what else Jed McKay has been writing that Timeless may involve. behind the Infinite Destinies and Black Cat comics.

Just in case, here's a catch-up of those as well. The Infinite Destinies Annuals featuring the newly bonded folk with the Infinity Stones that have been running through the summer from Marvel Comics, after being delayed for a year by the pandemic, alongside the Black Cat comic book, with Jed MacKay running the show. They tend to have a pattern, a lead character involved in a story that may lead to an individual who wields an Infinity Stone with a Nick Fury back-up strip which has Fury on his own interdimensional journey. Not everything follows that pattern but it creates a general trend. With both Black Cat #9 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales Annual #1 both out today…

Begins with Iron Man fighting on Miles Morales: Spider-Man's behalf, against The Assessor behind recent assaults on the Morales family, and the teleporting agents he controls called Quantum.

Who it is revealed to have bonded with an Infinity Stone, the source of his power. With Nick Fury setting himself up as defending the Earth from the greatest threats out there.

The Captain America Annual has the Black Widow and Captain America on the Infinity Stones case.

Tracking down Overtime, one of the first to be bonded in the previous big event.

With Captain America debriefing Nick Fury

Reminding us of the proximity issues.

While Nick Fury does some research

The Amazing Spider-Man Annual saw the most famous bonded individual, Star, look back on her life.

While therapy doesn't seem to do the trick for her, she takes to murder instead.

While Nick Fury finds himself captured by an interdimensional oddity.

The Thor Annual sees a parallel universe god, Valg, take control in Asgard – a character whose identity was originally hidden.

As the interdimensional oddity taking Fury is revealed as Nighthawk from the Heroes Reborn universe, the only one to remember that life, just as Blade remembered the Marvel Universe in Heroes Reborn. And, just like Blade, wants his reality back.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy Annual has the most bizarre and unbelievable Infinity Stone origin for The Prince Of Power…

… but not as bizarre as The Prince Of Power being totally based on He-Man.

He has the power, you see. While Nighthawk has the power to turn Nick Fury to his own purposes, tracking down Infinity Stones to try and turn reality back again.

But it looks like he installed a back-up in himself for just this eventuality.

Or at least someone did. While today's Miles Morales: Spider-Man Annual features stone-wielder Amulet, making him the second stone wielder Miles has had close contact with, in recent months.

While Nighthawk and "Falcon" are capturing Star, where Spider-Man failed.

While Nick Fury has his own plan, free of Nighthawk's control.

Which leads into last month's Black Cat #8 now with Felicia Hardy discovering the captured body of Star, put on stasis, as Nick Fury does his best to put her off.

Is this kidnapping her or freeing her? Maybe a bit of both?

And Black Cat #9, Felicia wakes Star up. Reveals her play. Such that it is.

And the client has a client.

And to do that, Star's powers need boosting, and close contact to another Infinity Stone wielder will do that trick.

Which sees both Overtime and Quantum

Pick a stone, any stone… Overtime now, Quantum next month…

How long before Thor gets involved again? What if Black Cat's client is not Doctor Doom? Is Thanos coming to The Black Cat?

While in Avengers Annual #1, Captain America and Iron Man, the other two of the Main Three Avengers are more concerned about the stones and those with who they have bonded with.

While Captain America makes himself the Breakfast Of Champions.

And a diner is just where they need to head to meet the latest wielder of the Soul Stone.

One of those little AIs – sorry, synthetic persons – that have been running around the place since Iron Man 2020. And getting himself a Damage Control-style "origin". We lose more synthetics this way…

And also gets a new name for this soul stone-carrying synthetic in the process.

Multitude it is. Also not entirely sure Thor will be much use, sans hammer, and with an aversion to Infinity Stones right now… and it is clearly going to come up again.

After all, there was this Timeless vision from Black Cat #3 when she was powered up by the Asgardian world tree while fighting The King In Black…

Doom doesn't look like a client there… not in the traditional sense at least. With the way these annuals are tied into The Black Cat series, and her own vision of the future, can we expect a Multitude/Black Cat storyline any day now? And might Multitude be the one to take down Thanos? Could he even pop up in Timeless? The final issue of Black Cat saw Felicia Hardy encounter Nitehawk from the HEroes Renborn parallel dimension, looking to get hold of the stones to restore his world, just as Blade had done in that reality.

Expect some elucidation in the upcoming Giant-Size Black Cat: Infinite Destinies one-shot also in December, before Timeless…