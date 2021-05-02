Money Can't Solve Everything in Next Batman Second Son #2 [Preview]
Drama is unfolding all around in this preview of Next Batman: Second Son #2, in stores from DC Comics next week. And that drama has translated into lots of preview images that have significantly reduced the required word count for this article. Yay! You got Lucius Fox dealing with being in charge of all of Bruce Wayne's assets. Tim Fox realizing his dad's drama could be connected to his own drama. And Batwing engine in more typical Bat-family super-heroics, which is to say beating the crap out of low-level criminals in search of information. All that and more in this issue, hitting stores on Tuesday. Check out the preview below.
NEXT BATMAN SECOND SON #2 (OF 4)
DC Comics
(W) John Ridley (A) Travel Foreman, Mark Morales (CA) Doug Braithwaite
From the pages of Future State: The Next Batman and Batman comes the untold story of Lucius Fox's second son! Tim Fox is struggling to find his place in the family after having been gone so many years…and his younger brother, Luke, won't let him forget it! But Tim's investigation into Arkadine takes a turn as he realizes there's a connection with the shadowy Simon Saint! Meanwhile, Batwing is tearing into the underworld in search of Ratcatcher, looking for answers about his sister Tamara's relapse!
In Shops: 2021-05-04
SRP: $4.99