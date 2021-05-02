Money Can't Solve Everything in Next Batman Second Son #2 [Preview]

Drama is unfolding all around in this preview of Next Batman: Second Son #2, in stores from DC Comics next week. And that drama has translated into lots of preview images that have significantly reduced the required word count for this article. Yay! You got Lucius Fox dealing with being in charge of all of Bruce Wayne's assets. Tim Fox realizing his dad's drama could be connected to his own drama. And Batwing engine in more typical Bat-family super-heroics, which is to say beating the crap out of low-level criminals in search of information. All that and more in this issue, hitting stores on Tuesday. Check out the preview below.