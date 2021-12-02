Monogatari: Nisioisin's Works in New Humble Bundle Offering

Monogatari, Japanese light novel author Nisioisin's highly popular series that spawned manga and anime spinoffs, has a Humble Bundle starting today. Humble Bundle and Kodansha have teamed up to release an epic bundle of manga books by Nisioisin, including the Monogatari series.

"Nisioisin" is a pseudonym and palindrome for the novelist, manga-ka, and screenwriter with a penchant for puns, wordplay and literary allusions, screwball comedy banter, and complex storytelling that shot him to the bestseller's lists in Japan. He is one of the writers who made light novels a big deal.

Monogatari, his longest and most famous book series, is about a high school student who keeps meeting classmates with supernatural curses around them and has to help them overcome their dilemmas, everything from possession by a crab god to the ghost or a middle schooler still hanging around the place. The series has spun off into highly popular manga and anime series.

Zaregoto is a series of mystery stories featuring a teenage detective whose superpower is his utter ordinariness as the cases he stumbles upon involve geniuses and very weird people. Katanagatari is the author's take on the Samurai saga, literally meaning "sword tale," a stylish, stylized, almost dream-like quest for 12 famed swords by a famous smith. Nisioisin's stories are often subversions and deconstructions of their respective genres. These series and more are part of the Humble Bundle on offer here.

The bundle titled "MONOGATARI Returns: Manga & Light Novels by NISIOISN" is available today through December 31, 2021, and features over $417 worth of manga books written by NISIOISIN, author of the best-selling MONOGATARI series. Get caught up in a world of the beloved manga and light novel sagas, including titles like BAKEMONOGATARI, OWARIMONOGATARI, KATANAGATARI, Imperfect Girl, and much more!

A portion of the purchases from the bundle will support Binc, the Book Industry Charitable Foundation, which helps bookstore owners, booksellers, and comic store employees and owners with unforeseen emergency financial needs.