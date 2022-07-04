Moon Knight #1 CGC Copy Taking BIds At Heritage Auctions

Moon Knight has come and gone on Disney+, and now is the time to buy his books if you are a collector. The worst time is in the lead-up to the show or film, as that is when demand is driving the prices up, of course, but now is a buyer's time to shine. This copy of Moon Knight #1, a CGC 9.2, is taking bids at Heritage Auctions and is a perfect example of this. Before the show, copies in that grade routinely sold for $150-300 with a pretty high frequency. Now? This copy is a steal at only $72 as of this writing. Check it out below.

Moon Knight Still Has Plenty Of Future Potential As Well

"Moon Knight #1 (Marvel, 1980) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages. Part one of Moon Knight's origin story. First appearance of Khonshu, who appears in the Moon Knight TV miniseries. Intro of Raoul Bushman. Bill Sienkiewicz cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $80. CGC census 6/22: 951 in 9.2, 4575 higher."The Macabre Moon Knight!" Written by Doug Moench. Art by Bill Sienkiewicz. Mercenary, Wall Street wizard, a street smart cabbie, masked avenger – Marc Spector is all of these things and more. Nothing before could have possibly prepared you for the strange world of Moon Knight! 32 pages, FC. NOTE: 1st appearance of Bushman. Cover price $0.50." No matter how you felt about the show, if you are a fan of the character, you need this book; aside from his debut in Werewolf By Night, this is the number two get for a collection.

Plus, I have always loved this cover. How could you not? Who does not love a good Sienkiewicz cover? Crazy people, that's who. Go here to get more info on this copy and to place a bid. While you are there, check out all of the other books taking bids today as well.