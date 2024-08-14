Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: blade, Blood Hunt, fantastic four, miles morales, moon knight

Moon Knight, Miles Morales & Fantastic Four Still On The Blood Hunt

The Blood Hunt is over, but Vengeance Of The Moon Knight #8, Miles Morales: Spider-Man #23 and Fantastic Four #23 are mopping up the fallout.

Article Summary Moon Knight deals with daytime vampires as fallout from the Blood Hunt continues.

Miles Morales, now vampire-powered, struggles with his increasing vampirism.

Fantastic Four are mediating peace between humans, vampires, and alien forces.

Miles' powers amplify his vampiric curse, leading to greater challenges.

The Blood Hunt is over, but Vengeance Of The Moon Knight #8, Miles Morales: Spider-Man #23 and Fantastic Four #23 are mopping up the fallout. Spoilers of course. As the Moon Knight vampires now have a new world to lift in.

Miles Morales is still all vampire-powered up in his book…

Also, in Spider-Society #1, there is no need to show his ears or eyes to start asking questions…

The Fantastic Four are trying to keep the peace between humans and vampires… and occasionally Kree and Skrull…

It seems that Miles' existing powers are making his vampirism even worse.

And now Moon Knight has to deal with daytime vampires as well. I am not entirely sure how this is now different from when all the skies were black and the vampires roamed the streets. Which is what they can now all do, unimpeded.

Even if his own loyal vampires get a bit of sun time as well now.

How long until that new Blade series?

FANTASTIC FOUR #23

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240830

(W) Ryan North (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Alex Ross

The world is recovering from Blood Hunt, and Johnny and Sue take Jo and Nicki to NYC for a bit of a break… …but when a cosmic incident from outer space threatens forty percent of the planet, the whole team is forced to meet in New York and get to the bottom of what's really going on! The Fantastic Four will need teamwork, cleverness and an old vehicle dug out of storage to save the world…plus some super-science! And that's before the aliens show up! Johnny Storm gets in over his head in this Johnny-narrated issue! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 14, 2024 SRP: $3.99 VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #8

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240842

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Devmalya Pramanik (CA) Paratore, Davide

THE END OF THE MIDNIGHT MISSION? Joined once again by guest artist Devmalya Prevalik, Jed MacKay continues his senses-shattering saga starring MOON KNIGHT! Still reeling from the revelations of the last two issues, the members of the Midnight Mission find themselves once more asked to do the impossible! BUT CAN THEY?! Or, like Marc Spector, will their luck finally run out? Rated T+In Shops: Aug 14, 2024 SRP: $4.99 MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #23

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240804

(W) Cody Ziglar (A/CA) Federico Vicentini

THE VULTURE – OUT FOR BLOOD! MILES MORALES is SPIDER-MAN, complete with all of the uncanny abilities of a spider! Super-strength. Wall-crawling. Unquenchable thirst for blood?! While the VULTURE swoops in on Brooklyn, Miles' vampiric curse and thirst for blood grows stronger every second! He must find a cure. His mom, his dad, his sister – no one is safe. But…is he still one of the good guys? Can the heroes of NYC still trust a Spider-Man who must feed on the living?! Rated T In Shops: Aug 14, 2024 SRP: $3.99

