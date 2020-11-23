More DC Comics Big Books, Deluxes and Omnibuses Up to August 2021

There is, peculiarly, still no John Byrne Superman Omnibus from DC Comics – the last of his big runs not to be collected in such a volume – but DC Comics are continuing to add new collections of his work to their schedules in 2021. And a host of other big books, deluxe editions, omnibuses and the like.

Here's a look at a few more, recently joining the schedules through to August 2021.

O.M.A.C. by Jack Kirby – August 3rd 2021

One of Jack Kirby's final projects for DC Comics in the 1970s presents a dystopian future in which ordinary people are pushed to violence to relieve their stress, and a corporate nobody called Buddy Blank is recruited by the Global Peace Agency to become the super-powered being known as O.M.A.C. — One Man Army Corps. In these 1970s tales, Jack Kirby introduced O.M.A.C. — One Man Army Corps! Powered by the orbiting, sentient satellite known as Brother Eye, O.M.A.C. has been charged by the Global Peace Agency with stopping the evil schemes of power hungry millionaires who seek to exploit those less fortunate than them. It's a vision of the future unlike any you've seen before.

John Constantine, Hellblazer Vol. 25: Another Season – 10th August, 2021

John Constantine's niece is out for revenge for an assault she holds him responsible for. As this second to last collection of the original John Constantine, Hellblazer series begins, Gemma Masters, John's niece, is out for revenge for an assault she holds him responsible for–but in her quest for vengeance, she summons a demon she can't control. Then, she auctions off his beloved trenchcoat to the highest occult bidder, but the garment has powers of its own, and wherever it goes, it leaves a trail of death and madness in its wake. Collects John Constantine, Hellblazer #276 – 291.

The New 52: The 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition – August 10th 2021

This volume collects All Star Western #1, Animal Man #1, Aquaman #1, Justice League Dark #1, Demon Knights #1, Voodoo #1, Justice League #1, Wonder Woman #1, Action Comics #1, Batman #1, and The Flash #1.

The Sandman: The Deluxe Edition Book 3 – 3rd August 2021

Collects The Sandman issues #32-50, the equivalent of the paperback edition books #5-7.

The Flash: The Death of Iris West – 1st June 2021

The fastest man alive can't outrun the loss of his wife, but nothing will stop him from hunting down her killer. Follow along as Barry races to find out who is responsible for the death of his wife, Iris…and hold them responsible. The Flash: The Death of Iris West collects stories from The Flash #270-284.

The Flash by Mark Waid Book Eight – 15th June 2021

During his years on The Flash, writer Mark Waid challenged Wally West with terrifying new villains, along with bringing new life to classic antagonists. In the closing chapter of his run, Waid pits The Flash against his greatest opponent yet…himself! In "The Dark Flash Saga," co-written by Brian Augustyn and illustrated by Paul Pelletier, meet Walter West: a Flash from a parallel reality where his beloved Linda Park died, and the speedster doles out brutal justice to criminals as a response. Can the two Flashes co-exist long enough to stop Replicant, a villain with the combined powers of the Rogues Gallery? Better find out fast–the longest Walter West stays on Wally's Earth, the more he poses a threat to all of reality! Collects The Flash #151-162, The Flash Annual #12, and material from The Flash Secret Files #2.

Green Lantern: John Stewart — A Celebration of 50 Years – 22nd June 2021

Fifty years following John Stewart's debut, this collection highlights the character's greatest moments over the decades–both space-faring and Earth-bound–from his first appearance in the legendary O'Neil/Adams Green Lantern run, to taking over from Hal Jordan as Earth's Green Lantern, and being rechristened as the first mortal Guardian of the Universe. This volume includes Green Lantern Vol. 2 #87, #182, #185, Green Lantern Vol. 3 #74, #156, Green Lantern Vol. 4 #49, Green Lantern: Mosaic #18, and Justice League of America #110.

Justice League: The New 52 Omnibus – 22nd June 2021

Collects Justice League #0-22; Aquaman #14-16; Justice League Dark #22-23; DC Comics – The New 52 FCBD Special Edition #1; Justice League of America #6-7; Trinity of Sin: The Phantom Stranger #11; Constantine #5; Trinity of Sin: Pandora #1-3.

Bizarro Comics The Deluxe Edition – 22nd June 2021

Comic icons come together to tell the strange and wonderful tales of BIZARRO! The tales of Superman's twisted doppelganger, BIZARRO, are collected in this brilliant deluxe edition format! Follow along as Bizarro decides to publish his own comics from BIZARRO COMICS HC #1 and through the strange and wonderful tales told in BIZARRO WORLD!

Transmetropolitan Book Five – 22nd June 2021

In a future where consumerism, superficiality and corruption reign supreme, outlaw journalist Spider Jerusalem has decided to stop sitting by idly and watching the world crumble around him. Back in the saddle, no one in The City is safe. The forces of darkness are closing in on outlaw journalist Spider Jerusalem and his merry, filthy band — but now they've got their own rope around the neck of corrupt President Callahan, and it's time to start tightening the noose. TRANSMETROPOLITAN: THE CURE is the ninth volume reprinting the acclaimed series written by Warren Ellis (PLANETARY, RED) with art by Darick Robertson (The Boys). Jerusalem and his cohorts step up their investigation into Callahan's misdeeds and turn up some startling evidence…not to mention a sole surviving witness to the President's depravity. The problem, as always, will be getting the word out before the massive forces of the Executive Branch black out everything — and everyone — involved. Collects issues #49-60.

Fourth World by John Byrne Omnibus – 13th July 2021

Following his legendary work on Superman, X-Men, and Fantastic Four, John Byrne takes on Jack Kirby's groundbreaking creations in this oversized hardcover collection! John Byrne reinvented Superman and illustrated some of the most famous stories in X-Men history. Much like how Jack Kirby created the Fourth World at DC following his genre-defining career at Marvel, after Byrne's work on multiple pop culture icons, the writer and artist took on the Fourth World himself, as collected in this hardcover omnibus. While staying faithful to Kirby's original vision, these tales brought characters like Orion, Darkseid, Mr. Miracle, and the Forever People into the 1990s, reviving the epic mythology of New Genesis and Apokolips for a new generation of readers. This collection also includes Genesis, a team-up between the heroes of Earth–including Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman–and the New Gods of New Genesis against Darkseid, as the Godwave threatens reality! This volume collects New Gods #12-15, Jack Kirby's Fourth World #1-20, and Genesis #1-4.

Superman: The Man of Steel Vol. 3 – 1st June 2021

Following Crisis on Infinite Earths, comic book superstar John Byrne reimagined Superman for a brand-new era, presenting a fresh take that brought the pop culture icon into the modern day. In this oversized hardcover collection, Byrne is joined by fellow acclaimed comic book veterans such as Arthur Adams, and Jerry Ordway, in stories including the Man of Steel against Toyman, Superman teaming with Green Lantern, and a day at the circus that turns into an encounter with Brainiac! Plus, Byrne teams with legendary Superman artist Curt Swan for the galaxy-faring Superman: The Earth Stealers! This volume collects Superman #12-15, Adventures of Superman #436-438, Action Comics #594-597, Superman: The Earth Stealers #1, Action Comics Annual #1, Superman Annual #1, Adventures of Superman Annual #1, Booster Gold #23, and material from Who's Who Update 1987 #5 and Who's Who Update 1988 #2.