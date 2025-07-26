Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: john byrne, X-Men Elsewhen

More Details On John Byrne's Fanfic Turned Non-Fanfic, X-Men Elsewhen

More details on the upcoming publication of the fanfic-turned-non-fanfic, John Byrne's X-Men: Elsewhen

Article Summary Marvel is publishing John Byrne's X-Men: Elsewhen as a three-volume hardcover graphic novel series.

Elsewhen picks up after the Dark Phoenix Saga, taking the X-Men story in bold new directions.

Byrne inks about half of the pages himself, with guest inkers including Walt Simonson and fan Paul Willis.

Each volume will feature over 200 pages, with the first release set for April 2026 from Abrams ComicArts.

Bleeding Cool broke the news that Marvel would be publishing John Byrne's thirty-two issues of fanfic, starting with X-Men Elsewhen Vol 1, from the Marvel Arts graphic novel line from Abrams. And over at the John Byrne Forum, ByrneRobotics, John Byrne has been giving people more details, with Byrne telling them, "These are hardcover, Brian, with actual dustjacket!… Since my first exposure to American superheroes (Superman specifically) was via hardcover reprints, it's always an extra kick for me to see my work in this format."

As for the production of the pages, Byrne says, "I'm inking about half the issues myself." And "Several pages will have 'guest inkers'. Walt [Simonson]'s Phoenix page is one of them." But over the years, Byrne has offered his fans the chance to try inking his pages. And one of them seems to have drawn the golden winning ticket. John Byrne Forum member Paul Willis added, "Thrilled beyond words to be a part of this project! Of course, it's a huge dream for me! I've been a fan of JB for so long, never in my wildest, could I imagine an opportunity to do inks for some of the chapters of ELSEWHEN. My first thought while putting ink to paper was 'do NOT screw this up!' I try to ink very true to JB's style and also bring some elements of the great inkers who've come before. Thanks JB!! Also, thanks JBF for your help in what I was getting right and what I was getting wrong in the ELSEWHEN ink posts. Many thanks for the encouragement!" But these won't be the pages we've already seen inked on the forum, Willis clarified, "The pages I've inked are all new all different."

X-Men: Elsewhen (Volume 1 of 3) (Marvel Arts) Hardcover – April 21, 2026 by John Byrne

Legendary comic book creator John Byrne returns to the title he first drew 50 years ago, Uncanny X-Men, with this one-of-a-kind new graphic novel series, X-Men: Elsewhen. This three-volume graphic novel series picks up the story from Byrne's original run, taking the characters in new and unexpected directions In Volume 1 of X-Men: Elsewhen, the Dark Phoenix Saga is over and Phoenix is . . . alive?! Diverging from the epic finale of the original storyline from 1984, X-Men: Elsewhen presents a universe where Jean Grey's powers and intellect have been greatly reduced, and from there, everything you thought you know about the X-Men is forever changed. John Byrne's monumental return to the X-Men heads in entirely new and surprising directions, as the X-Men head back to the Savage Land, face their climactic adventure with the Sentinels, and contend with special guest–stars such as the Avengers and the Fantastic Four along the way. X-Men: Elsewhen is a three-volume graphic novel series in the Marvel Arts line that sees the return of acclaimed X-Men artist Byrne decades after his last work on the series. Byrne has written and penciled every page and inked multiple chapters, all of which pick up the story from where his first go–round ended, taking this beloved lineup of characters—and his fans—in exciting new directions. "John Byrne has done something truly unique here," said X-Men Elsewhen series editor Chris Ryall. "He's created all-new X-Men adventures that not only serve as a reminder of why Byrne's past work on these characters was beloved and influential, while at the same time presenting all-new and relevant stories that will captivate newer X-Men fans as well." The three volumes of Elsewhen will be released as part of Abrams ComicArts' Marvel Arts line, and run over 600 pages. Volume 1 will hit in April 2026, with Volume 2 in Fall 2026, and Volume 3 in Spring 2027. All three volumes will be released as 7.5″ x 11″ hardcovers, and feature over 200 pages of story and art each, as well as bonus materials. "We're incredibly excited to be publishing X-Men: Elsewhen with John Byrne," said Joseph Montagne, Publisher of Abrams ComicArts. "This project is something truly rare. It offers a chance to revisit one of the most iconic runs in comics history, told by the original co-creator in his own voice. Byrne's passion for these characters comes through on every page. We're proud to bring this long-awaited story to readers through our Marvel Arts line and to add such a meaningful project to this collaboration between Abrams and Marvel."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!